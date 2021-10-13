Casting Announced for Thinktank Theatre's THE GIVER, Playing at Stageworks Theatre

ThinkTank Theatre has set its casting for their upcoming production of The Giver, running at Stageworks Theatre in Channelside from November 19 through December 12, 2021, with a Relaxed Performance on Nov 20 at 3:00pm.

The Newbery Award-winning novel by Lois Lowry, adapted for the stage by Eric Coble, will be directed by ThinkTank's Producing Artistic Director Georgia Mallory Guy with assistant direction from TampaRep's Producing Artistic Director, Emilia Sargent. The show will run in rep with Tampa Repertory Theatre's production of The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time.

The production will be led by local actor Hugh Timoney (The Iceman Cometh - Tampa Rep, Judgement at Nuremberg - Stageworks, Cloud 9 - Jobsite) making his ThinkTank debut in the titular role of The Giver. Alongside Hugh, the role of Jonas will be played by ThinkTank alum Harrison Baxley, (Around the World in 80 Days) having recently finished his BA in Theatre Arts from the University of South Florida.

Fellow ThinkTank alum, Imani Alvarado (Snoopy!!! The Musical), will take on the role of Fiona, and Ryan Sturm (Snoopy!! The Musical, Around the World in 80 Days) will come on board as a Community Elder. Imani and Ryan will be joined by members of ThinkTank's Young Artists' Ensemble Company, Noah Perez (Snoopy!!! The Musical, Exhibits at the Zoo) a junior at Blake Magnet in the role of Asher, Sofia Pickford (Snoopy!!! The Musical, Exhibits at the Zoo) a Junior at Alonso in the role of Rosemary/">Rosemary, and Annie Sardouk (Snoopy!!! The Musical, Can(t) Relate) a Junior at Berkeley Prep in the role of Lily.

ThinkTank also welcomes new faces to their stage with Cranstan Cumberbatch (Pipeline, A Raisin in the Sun - American Stage) as the Father, Calee Gardner, a new-comer to the Tampa Bay area, as a Community Elder, Marie-Claude Tremblay (Judgement at Nuremberg - Stageworks) as the Mother, Andresia Mosely (Dr. Ride's American Beach House - Jobsite, American Son - Stageworks, Flying - TampaRep) as the Chief Elder, and Donna DeLonay (The Children's Hour - TampaRep, Into the Woods - freeFall) as Larissa.

The community where Jonas lives is perfect. The annual Ceremony of Twelve is about to take place, where each candidate is assigned a responsibility to the community as determined by the Elders. Adults are assigned children. Pills are taken to prevent stirrings. This is all in an attempt to achieve Sameness. In Sameness there is no discrimination, no war, no hunger, and no pain. But there is also no love, no compassion, and no true feelings. "Choice" is dangerous. That's until Jonas is assigned Receiver of Memory at the Ceremony of Twelve, then things start to change. Working with a man known only as The Giver, Jonas begins to "see beyond" to the world we once had, filled with colors, emotions, and choices. Only then does Jonas start to see the dark side of his community, the secrets that underlie the fragile perfection of his world.

The Giver was written by Lois Lowry and published in 1993. In 1994 it was awarded the John Newbery Medal for being the Most Distinguished Contribution to American Literature for Children. The Giver was also made into a film in 2014 starring Jeff Bridges and Meryl Streep.

The Giver is a co-production with The Tampa Repertory Theatre and it marks the first time the two theatre companies have teamed up. The show will run alongside TampaRep's The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time directed by Emilia Sargent with assistant direction from Georgia Mallory Guy. The two shows will utilize the same set in the Stageworks Theatre space and share six cast members featured in both shows: Imani Alvarado, Cranston Cumberbatch, Donna DeLonay, Calee Gardner, Andresia Mosely, and Marie-Claude Tremblay.

"The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time centers on Christopher/">Christopher, an exceptionally bright young man who also finds his everyday world full of obstacles. The play is a wonderfully collaborative piece and features a strong ensemble of actors who all help to bring Christopher/">Christopher's unique, extraordinarily imaginative mind to life on the stage. I've wanted to tell this heartwarming story for a long time," says Sargent, "and partnering with ThinkTank on a project like this is the perfect fit, given their expertise in theatre for young audiences."

"I am beyond excited for this project. I don't believe two companies in the Theatre Tampa Bay Community have come together before to create a Rep Production format like this, and that's what makes this collaboration so very special" says Producing Artistic Director Georgia Mallory Guy.

"Emilia and I have wanted to work together for a long while and this is starting to come together in a really special way. We've always had such a great rapport, we know we have each other's backs and these are two energized theatre companies. ThinkTank and TampaRep have two shows that are sure to stir your mind and invigorate you all in one fell swoop... Why not be part of this special repertory concept and see how creative we can get when we team up and make magic that matters."

"The Giver is one of my favorite books, and the play compellingly reminds us that the human spirit thrives through the fullness of all of life's joys and tribulations. I am thrilled to be working with Georgia to bring our companies together and these beautiful stories to our community."

For more information or to purchase tickets, please call (813) 556-T.REP (8737), or visit. http://www.tamparep.org or https://www.thinktanktya.org/.