CARRIE: THE MUSICAL is Now Playing at Centenary Stage

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Centenary Stage Company’s NEXTstage Repertory is continuing its 2025 season with the second weekend of performances of Carrie: The Musical, running now through May 4. All performances are held in the Sitnik Theatre of the Lackland Performing Arts Center on the campus of Centenary University at 715 Grand Ave., Hackettstown, NJ.

Remaining performances include Thursday, May 1 at 7:00 pm; Friday, May 2 at 8:00 pm; Saturday, May 3 at 2:00 pm and 8:00 pm; and Sunday, May 4 at 2:00 pm. Tickets range from $25.00 to $27.50 for adults, with discounts available for students and children on select dates. A special Buy-One-Get-One ticket offer is available for Thursday evening performances, in person at the box office beginning at 5:00 pm on the day of the show.

The cast of Carrie: The Musical includes two casts who alternate the roles they play and includes: Katie O’Shea, Olivia Tomlin, Amanda Ackerman, Kylie Smith, Erin Clark, Luis Rodriguez, Matt Steen, Amanda Whitmore, Cody Jackson, Chris Rice, Miah Moore, Raelyn Menon, Mark Squindo, Kai Vialva, Daniel Paternina, Maximus Klevence, Madisyn Rojas, Fianna Roberts-Squier, Madison Rhine, Taylor Albrecht, Kayleigh Pitts, Aurelia Shanga, Malakii Layton, Evan Flick, Tyler McGeough, and Osaivbie Igiebor.

All cast members are Centenary University students, with additional students also making up a large portion of the creative and stage management team. These students make up the NEXTstage Repertory, CSC’s all student performance division. In addition to being a part of the NEXTstage Repertory, these students also become a part of CSC’s Professional Theatre Company. Unlike many professional theatres located on college and university campuses, Centenary students play an active and vital role in all professional productions from cast to crew, participating in all facets of production. Students are thereby provided with networking opportunities with artists who come to work with CSC throughout the year. These opportunities allow them to make important personal connections with working professionals.

Co-Directing the students in their production are Carl Wallnau and Lea Antolini-Lid, who also serve as professors in the theatre department in varying roles, and are directors and actors within CSC and regionally.

Comments

Win Two Tickets to The Great Gatsby