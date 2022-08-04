CANDICE GUARDINO'S ITALIAN BRED Comes to NJPAC, November 4

New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) welcomes the Candice Guardino's Italian Bred on Friday, November 4, 2022 at 8:00 p.m.

Back by popular demand! In her one-woman show Italian Bred, actress and storyteller Candice Guardino shares a heartfelt look at her quirky childhood on Staten Island. With humor and skill, Candice impersonates all of the members of her sitcom-worthy family, from her matter-of-fact father to her outspoken, chain-smoking grandmother.

From learning to make meatballs to learning how to drive, Italian Bred is a story of growing up filled with hilarious, universal truths that will make you think about your own family.

Tickets to see Candice Guardino's Italian Bred are on-sale Now at Ticket Link NJPAC.org or 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office at 1 Center Street, Newark, New Jersey.

Covid Safety Rules