CAMELOT Comes to North Star Theatre Company

Performances run May 19-21.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Paper Mill Playhouse Reveals 2023 Rising Star Award Nominations Photo 1 Paper Mill Playhouse Reveals 2023 Rising Star Award Nominations
Video: Steve Guttenberg Is Getting Ready to Tell His Story in TALES OF THE GUTTENBERG BIBL Photo 2 Video: Steve Guttenberg Is Getting Ready to Tell His Story
Sarah Brightman Sets Holiday Tour Dates Photo 3 Sarah Brightman Sets Holiday Tour Dates
REVIEW: TALES FROM THE GUTTENBERG BIBLE at George Street Playhouse Tells the Amazing and F Photo 4 REVIEW: TALES FROM THE GUTTENBERG BIBLE at George Street Playhouse Tells the Amazing and Fascinating Story of Film Star, Steve Guttenberg

CAMELOT Comes to North Star Theatre Company

North Star Theater Company (NSTC) presents Lerner & Lowes CAMELOT (Small cast production). Guest directed by Angela Masi of Basking Ridge, "CAMELOT" will be an interactive experience performed at beautiful Schaffer Hall, St. Mary's Episcopal Church, 8 Conestoga Trail, Sparta, NJ. Please join us for an interactive experience, with charcuterie boards made available at your table with a selection of meats, cheeses, crackers, vegetables, candies, etc. BYOB - Please feel free to bring your favorite beer, wine or soda to enjoy at the performance.

Through the eyes of eight revelers, "Camelot: The Small Cast Version" tells the familiar and timeless tale of the Round Table and the idealistic King Arthur's vision of a world where might is used in the service of justice. Hope begins to unravel, though, when his beloved Queen Guenevere falls into tragic love with his greatest knight and best friend, Lancelot, and when Arthur's illegitimate son Mordred arrives in Camelot and begins stirring up dissent among the knights. Can Arthur's dream survive?

Guest director Angela Masi, says she loves watching people's faces when she brings up Camelot. Either they light up because they have a fond memory connected to it, or they sort of smile/grimace with pity because they know Camelot is long and boring. This production is out to shake up both groups of people. This production is getting down in the dirt with who these characters, and especially Arthur, really are. We're going to be whispering in the audience's ears, planting our own thoughts for them to accept or rebel against, and maybe even stealing a delicious tapas off of their plates while we're at it. This is a no-boundaries presentation of a story that is immediately necessary in today's culture. What is right and what is just, and how the two things are not necessarily the same.

The "CAMELOT" cast and crew includes Alison Endee (Bedminster) as Guenevere, Sally O'Sullivan (Oak Ridge) as Lancelot, Phil Cocilovo (Montague) as Arthur, Melissa Honeywell (Highland Lakes) and Gavin Birmingham (Andover Twp) as Dap and Mordred, Walter Stanek (Byram) as Sir Dinadan, Chris Motto (Newton) as Sir Sagramore, Skylar Tomlin (Franklin) as Sir Lionel, Solomon Honeywell (Highland Lakes) as Tom

Ensemble: Stephen Burke (Secaucus), Isabella Cruz (Vernon), Claire Dempsey (Morristown), Jennifer Gallagher (Weehawken), and Lillian Farrell (Sparta).

Tickets $40 for adults and $35 Students/Seniors/Military

Visit Click Here for tickets!!


North Star Theater Company provides an inclusive environment and a high-quality theatrical experience Northwest New Jersey and the surrounding communities through the production of various dramas, comedies and musicals, while training and fostering the talents of all participants at any age and level of experience. North Star Theater Company provides a respectful and professional atmosphere for its audience and all participants. Follow on Instagram at @Northstartheatre and Facebook at NorthStar Theater Company.

Funding has been made available in part by the New Jersey State Council on the Arts/Department of State, a Partner Agency of the National Endowment for the Arts, through the State/County Partnership Block Grant Program, as Administered by the Sussex County Arts and Heritage Council.




RELATED STORIES - New Jersey

MCCCs Kelsey Theatre Presents The Theatre-to-Go Production Of OTHER DESERT CITIES, May 26 Photo
MCCC's Kelsey Theatre Presents The Theatre-to-Go Production Of OTHER DESERT CITIES, May 26 - June 4

​​​​​​​Theatre-To-Go will present the dark comedy “Other Desert Cities” May 26 through June 4 at Kelsey Theatre on the campus of Mercer County Community College, 1200 Old Trenton Road in West Windsor.

New Jersey Symphony To Perform Tchaikovskys Violin Concerto June 1—4 in Newark, Prin Photo
New Jersey Symphony To Perform Tchaikovsky's Violin Concerto June 1—4 in Newark, Princeton and New Brunswick

Acclaimed violin virtuoso Randall Goosby is set to solo in the New Jersey Symphony's upcoming performance of Tchaikovsky's Violin Concerto, June 1—4, led by Music Director Xian Zhang. The program also features the world premiere of Chen Yi's Landscape Impression and Stravinsky's Suite from Pulcinella.

GROUNDS FOR SCULPTURE Brings Two New Captivating Exhibitions to Hamilton, NJ Photo
GROUNDS FOR SCULPTURE Brings Two New Captivating Exhibitions to Hamilton, NJ

Grounds for Sculpture has just premiered two excellent indoor exhibitions that will be on display through January 7th 2024 and will certainly captivate visitors.

NENAproductions Brings Dinner Show To Porta In Asbury Park Photo
NENAproductions Brings Dinner Show To Porta In Asbury Park

NENAproductions Theater Project will produce a two-night dinner show event at Porta restaurant in Asbury Park Monday and Tuesday, May 22 and 23. Aptly named, A Slice of Broadway is a collection of music from over 100 years of Broadway shows and includes a three course dinner with a cash bar available.


More Hot Stories For You

MCCC's Kelsey Theatre Presents The Theatre-to-Go Production Of OTHER DESERT CITIES, May 26 - June 4MCCC's Kelsey Theatre Presents The Theatre-to-Go Production Of OTHER DESERT CITIES, May 26 - June 4
NENAproductions Brings Dinner Show To Porta In Asbury ParkNENAproductions Brings Dinner Show To Porta In Asbury Park
Mercer County Symphonic Band Presents Free Spring Concert This MonthMercer County Symphonic Band Presents Free Spring Concert This Month
Middletown Arts Center Presents August Wilson's JITNEYMiddletown Arts Center Presents August Wilson's JITNEY

Videos

Shucking Around with Ashley D. Kelley: Go Backstage at SHUCKED on Broadway Video Shucking Around with Ashley D. Kelley: Go Backstage at SHUCKED on Broadway
Watch a NYC Ballet Backdrop Come to Life Video
Watch a NYC Ballet Backdrop Come to Life
Videos: Watch Sutton Foster Perform 'Being Alive' & More From PBS Concert Video
Videos: Watch Sutton Foster Perform 'Being Alive' & More From PBS Concert
HERE LIES LOVE Company Talks Bringing the Show to Broadway Video
HERE LIES LOVE Company Talks Bringing the Show to Broadway
View all Videos

New Jersey SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Prom
Axelrod Performing Arts Center (5/05-5/21)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back in Concert with New Jersey Symphony
State Theatre New Jersey (5/21-5/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# 2023 Spring Gala
Two River Theater (5/13-5/13)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# And A Nightingale Sang...
The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey (7/12-7/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# OTHER DESERT CITIES
Kelsey Theatre (5/26-6/04)PHOTOS VIDEOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Spring Awakening
Vanguard Theater Company (6/15-7/02)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back in Concert
Mayo Performing Arts Center (5/18-5/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Tales from the Guttenberg Bible
The Arthur Laurents Theater (4/25-5/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# 'La Belle et La Bete'
The Burgdorff Center for the Performing Arts (5/11-5/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Water By The Spoonful
Eagle Theatre (5/04-5/21)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU