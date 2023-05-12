CAMELOT Comes to North Star Theatre Company

North Star Theater Company (NSTC) presents Lerner & Lowes CAMELOT (Small cast production). Guest directed by Angela Masi of Basking Ridge, "CAMELOT" will be an interactive experience performed at beautiful Schaffer Hall, St. Mary's Episcopal Church, 8 Conestoga Trail, Sparta, NJ. Please join us for an interactive experience, with charcuterie boards made available at your table with a selection of meats, cheeses, crackers, vegetables, candies, etc. BYOB - Please feel free to bring your favorite beer, wine or soda to enjoy at the performance.

Through the eyes of eight revelers, "Camelot: The Small Cast Version" tells the familiar and timeless tale of the Round Table and the idealistic King Arthur's vision of a world where might is used in the service of justice. Hope begins to unravel, though, when his beloved Queen Guenevere falls into tragic love with his greatest knight and best friend, Lancelot, and when Arthur's illegitimate son Mordred arrives in Camelot and begins stirring up dissent among the knights. Can Arthur's dream survive?

Guest director Angela Masi, says she loves watching people's faces when she brings up Camelot. Either they light up because they have a fond memory connected to it, or they sort of smile/grimace with pity because they know Camelot is long and boring. This production is out to shake up both groups of people. This production is getting down in the dirt with who these characters, and especially Arthur, really are. We're going to be whispering in the audience's ears, planting our own thoughts for them to accept or rebel against, and maybe even stealing a delicious tapas off of their plates while we're at it. This is a no-boundaries presentation of a story that is immediately necessary in today's culture. What is right and what is just, and how the two things are not necessarily the same.

The "CAMELOT" cast and crew includes Alison Endee (Bedminster) as Guenevere, Sally O'Sullivan (Oak Ridge) as Lancelot, Phil Cocilovo (Montague) as Arthur, Melissa Honeywell (Highland Lakes) and Gavin Birmingham (Andover Twp) as Dap and Mordred, Walter Stanek (Byram) as Sir Dinadan, Chris Motto (Newton) as Sir Sagramore, Skylar Tomlin (Franklin) as Sir Lionel, Solomon Honeywell (Highland Lakes) as Tom

Ensemble: Stephen Burke (Secaucus), Isabella Cruz (Vernon), Claire Dempsey (Morristown), Jennifer Gallagher (Weehawken), and Lillian Farrell (Sparta).

Tickets $40 for adults and $35 Students/Seniors/Military

North Star Theater Company provides an inclusive environment and a high-quality theatrical experience Northwest New Jersey and the surrounding communities through the production of various dramas, comedies and musicals, while training and fostering the talents of all participants at any age and level of experience. North Star Theater Company provides a respectful and professional atmosphere for its audience and all participants. Follow on Instagram at @Northstartheatre and Facebook at NorthStar Theater Company.

Funding has been made available in part by the New Jersey State Council on the Arts/Department of State, a Partner Agency of the National Endowment for the Arts, through the State/County Partnership Block Grant Program, as Administered by the Sussex County Arts and Heritage Council.