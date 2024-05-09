CABARET IN CAPTIVITY Comes to Jersey City Theater Center This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Jersey City Theater Center has announced Cabaret in Captivity, a poignant and thought-provoking theatrical experience set to take the stage on May 18th at 9:00 PM at 165 Newark Ave. Jersey City, NJ, (entrance from Barrow Street). Tickets are on-sale now and available at www.JCTCenter.org.



Conceived by Edward Einhorn and developed and directed by Einhorn and Jenny Lee Mitchell, Cabaret in Captivity brings to life songs and sketches written in Terezín/Theresienstadt, the Nazi concentration camp in Czechoslovakia. Full of satire, bitter humor, and hope, these pieces serve as a testament to how art became a vital survival technique for the inmates during one of history's darkest chapters.



Olga Levina, Executive Director at JCTC, reflects on the significance of this production: "Through 'Cabaret in Captivity,' we aim to honor the resilience and creativity of those who found solace and strength in the arts amidst unimaginable adversity. This powerful performance not only commemorates the lives lost in Terezín but also celebrates the indomitable spirit of human expression. We are honored to present this important work as part of our commitment to fostering dialogue, understanding, and remembrance."



Featuring original works written by a myriad of talented individuals including Armin Berg, Robert Dauber, and Ilse Weber, Cabaret in Captivity showcases the talents of Craig Anderson, Seth Gilman, Jenny Lee Mitchell, Katarina Vizina, Yvonne Roen, and Mel DeLancey, with musical direction and piano accompaniment by Maria Dessena and violin by Tiffaney Lane.



Part of the Remembrance Readings program of the National Jewish Theater Foundation —Holocaust Theater International Initiative, Cabaret in Captivity offers a unique and moving perspective on the enduring power of art in the face of oppression and injustice.

Comments