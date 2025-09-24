Bryce Crawford to Bring I LOVE JESUS Tour to NJPAC

New Jersey Performing Arts Center will present the upcoming Love Jesus U.S. Tour featuring Bryce Crawford on Friday, March 13, 2026, at 7:00 p.m.



Bryce Crawford, a prominent Christian evangelist, is known for his outreach efforts that bring the message of Jesus to diverse audiences. As the host of The Bryce Crawford Podcast and a viral content creator, he shares his profound personal transformation through Jesus while disseminating the Gospel. This live podcast event integrates elements of worship, instruction, community engagement, and spiritual development, offering a distinctive and comprehensive experience. Mr. Crawford is committed to making the teachings of Jesus accessible and relevant, particularly for younger generations seeking authentic connections and a sense of purpose in their lives.



Bryce Crawford is a dynamic young Christian evangelist and podcast host based in Los Angeles, California. After a transformative encounter with Jesus, he committed to full-time ministry, focusing on spreading the Gospel and fostering authentic faith communities.



He is the creator and host of The Bryce Crawford Podcast, a weekly show that delves into topics of faith, personal growth, and societal issues through a Christian lens. The podcast features engaging discussions with guests like Pastor Judah Smith, musician Brandon Lake, and NBA star Dwight Howard, offering listeners diverse perspectives on living out their faith.



In addition to his podcast, Bryce has expanded his ministry through live podcast events that combine worship and teaching. These gatherings have taken place in cities like Brea, California, and his hometown of Atlanta, Georgia, providing in-person opportunities for community and spiritual growth.



Bryce's mission is to make the message of Jesus accessible and relatable, particularly to younger generations seeking genuine connection and purpose. Through his podcast and live events, he continues to inspire and equip individuals to deepen their relationship with Christ.

