Brother Sister Duo Pimpinela Tour Comes To Newark November 8

New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) presents Argentinian Latin/Pop singers brother and sister duo Pimpinela to Newark on Wednesday, November 8th at 8:00 p.m.



When brother and sister act Lucia and Joaquin Roberto Galan Cuervo first recorded and released their first single together in 1981, Joaquin wasn't convinced he wanted to start a band. But with the blessing of iconic singer Luis Aguile, the siblings stayed the course to become the legendary Argentine duo Pimpinela, purveyors of Latin pop songs characterized by telenovela-style turbulent romance and tumultuous breakups.



The dynamic duo's instantly singable tunes speak directly to the hearts of their listeners. Many of their most timeless tracks feature each performer taking a different side of a couple's argument. This characteristic call-and-response style charts the ups and downs of love and infuses their music with passion and drama.



There was a time when it seemed like every household in the Spanish-speaking world was singing along to the music of Lucía and Joaquín Galán, collectively known as Pimpinela.



The duo from Argentina tapped into something special from their first album in 1981, and they've been winning over multi-generational fans ever since. From betrayal and jealousy to love and romance, their emotional ballads combine catchy Latin pop with the dramatic storytelling of a telenovela.



Tickets to see Pimpinela go on sale Friday, July 21 at 10:00 am. Reserve tickets early by visiting NJPAC.org or calling 888. GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office at 1 Center Street, Newark, New Jersey.

New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC), located in downtown Newark, N.J., is America's most diverse performing arts center, and the artistic, cultural, educational and civic center of New Jersey – where great performances and events enhance and transform lives every day. NJPAC brings diverse communities together, providing access to all and showcasing the state's and the world's best artists while acting as a leading catalyst in the revitalization of its home city. Through its extensive Arts Education programs, which have reached almost 2 million children, NJPAC is shaping the next generation of artists and arts enthusiasts. NJPAC has attracted more than 10 million visitors since opening its doors in 1997, and nurtures meaningful and lasting relationships with each of its constituents.