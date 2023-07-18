Brother Sister Duo Pimpinela Tour Comes To Newark November 8

The dynamic duo's instantly singable tunes speak directly to the hearts of their listeners.

By: Jul. 18, 2023

POPULAR

Contest: Enter to Win A Signed Copy of CREATING BACK TO THE FUTURE Book Photo 1 Enter to Win A Signed Copy of CREATING BACK TO THE FUTURE
Interview: Director Janeece Freeman Clark of SPRING AWAKENING at Vanguard Theater Company Photo 2 Interview: Director Janeece Freeman Clark of SPRING AWAKENING at Vanguard Theater Company in Montclair
Get 15% Off Your Favorite Broadway Show Merch for Holidays in July Photo 3 Get 15% Off Your Favorite Broadway Shows for Holidays in July
Dave Malloy's GHOST QUARTET to Open This Week At Princeton Summer Theater Photo 4 Dave Malloy's GHOST QUARTET to Open This Week At Princeton Summer Theater

Brother Sister Duo Pimpinela Tour Comes To Newark November 8

New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) presents Argentinian Latin/Pop singers brother and sister duo Pimpinela to Newark on Wednesday, November 8th at 8:00 p.m.
 
When brother and sister act Lucia and Joaquin Roberto Galan Cuervo first recorded and released their first single together in 1981, Joaquin wasn't convinced he wanted to start a band. But with the blessing of iconic singer Luis Aguile, the siblings stayed the course to become the legendary Argentine duo Pimpinela, purveyors of Latin pop songs characterized by telenovela-style turbulent romance and tumultuous breakups.
 
The dynamic duo's instantly singable tunes speak directly to the hearts of their listeners. Many of their most timeless tracks feature each performer taking a different side of a couple's argument. This characteristic call-and-response style charts the ups and downs of love and infuses their music with passion and drama.
 
There was a time when it seemed like every household in the Spanish-speaking world was singing along to the music of Lucía and Joaquín Galán, collectively known as Pimpinela.
 
The duo from Argentina tapped into something special from their first album in 1981, and they've been winning over multi-generational fans ever since. From betrayal and jealousy to love and romance, their emotional ballads combine catchy Latin pop with the dramatic storytelling of a telenovela.
 
Tickets to see Pimpinela go on sale Friday, July 21 at 10:00 am. Reserve tickets early by visiting NJPAC.org or calling 888. GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office at 1 Center Street, Newark, New Jersey.

New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC), located in downtown Newark, N.J., is America's most diverse performing arts center, and the artistic, cultural, educational and civic center of New Jersey – where great performances and events enhance and transform lives every day. NJPAC brings diverse communities together, providing access to all and showcasing the state's and the world's best artists while acting as a leading catalyst in the revitalization of its home city. Through its extensive Arts Education programs, which have reached almost 2 million children, NJPAC is shaping the next generation of artists and arts enthusiasts. NJPAC has attracted more than 10 million visitors since opening its doors in 1997, and nurtures meaningful and lasting relationships with each of its constituents. 




RELATED STORIES - New Jersey

1
R&B Icon Monica Set To Bring Her CODE RED EXPERIENCE Tour To NJPAC With Special Guest Photo
R&B Icon Monica Set To Bring Her CODE RED EXPERIENCE Tour To NJPAC With Special Guest We Ani, October 1

New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) R&B sensation Monica is set to take the stage, Bringing her 'Code Red Experience' Tour to Newark on Sunday, October 1, 2023, at 7:00 p.m.

2
Dont Miss Jiehae Parks PEERLESS at Princeton Summer Theater Photo
Don't Miss Jiehae Park's PEERLESS at Princeton Summer Theater

Experience the dark comedy retelling of Macbeth in Jiehae Park's Peerless at Princeton Summer Theater. This rapid-paced and shocking satire takes a closer look at the cutthroat world of college admissions and what it means to be an Asian-American teenage girl. Don't miss this unforgettable production!

3
OGCMA Presents TRIO THE POWER OF THREE Starring Young Classical Artists Photo
OGCMA Presents TRIO THE POWER OF THREE Starring Young Classical Artists

Continuing its popular 'Summer Stars' classical series, OGCMA will present 'Trio! The Power of Three' starring young classical artists Risa Hokamura (violin), Narek Arutyunian (clarinet) and Albert Cano Smit (piano), on Thursday July 27 at 7:30 PM at the Great Auditorium.

4
SEUSSICAL Comes to North Star Theater Company This Summer Photo
SEUSSICAL Comes to North Star Theater Company This Summer

North Star Theater Company presents the musical “SEUSSICAL”.  Performed at Sparta High School by North Star Theater Company, audiences of all ages are invited to embark on a whimsical journey filled with cherished characters, toe-tapping music, and a heartwarming story that celebrates the power of imagination.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Watch ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME Perform 'Crazy' Video Video: Watch ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME Perform 'Crazy'
Jeremy Jordan is Getting Ready to Head Back to LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Video
Jeremy Jordan is Getting Ready to Head Back to LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
Justin Guarini & ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME Perform 'Circus' Video
Justin Guarini & ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME Perform 'Circus'
Watch Andre De Shields Sing 'Who'd Do the Dirty?' from Jim Steinman and Barry Keating's RHINEGOLD Video
Watch Andre De Shields Sing 'Who'd Do the Dirty?' from Jim Steinman and Barry Keating's RHINEGOLD
View all Videos

New Jersey SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Peerless
Princeton Summer Theater (7/20-7/30)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Shipwrecked! An Entertainment - The Amazing Adventures of Louis de Rougemont (as Told by Himself)
The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey (7/05-7/30)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Satellites by Erin Breznitsky
Premiere Stages at Kean University (7/13-7/30)Tracker VIDEOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# And A Nightingale Sang...
The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey (7/12-7/30)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# [Outdoor Concert] Summertime Folk Fantasies
New Jersey Festival Orchestra (8/20-8/20)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Rock of Ages
Exit 82 Theatre (7/14-7/30)Tracker CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The SpongeBob Musical
Middletown Arts Center (7/14-7/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Gentleman's Guide to Love & Murder
South Orange Performing Arts Center, South Orange, NJ (7/15-7/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Galvin Cello Quartet
Morris Museum (8/26-8/26)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Christmas Story: The Musical
Surflight Theatre (12/02-12/17)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You