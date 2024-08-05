'Broadway Ray' Soehngen Raises over $33,000 for Manasquan's Algonquin Arts Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Algonquin Arts Theatre longtime supporter, “Broadway Ray” Soehngen helped the theatre raise over $33,000 during July’s production of Cats by leading a matching gift fundraiser. The annual Broadway Ray Match funds the theatre’s education programs and underwrites the cost of the Algonquin Youth Ensemble (AYE).



Algonquin Youth Ensemble is Algonquin's marquee arts education program within the theatre's Performing Arts Academy. Students are selected to participate through a highly-competitive audition process prior to the start of the semester. In addition to rehearsing for the main stage performance in which they are cast, AYE students are enrolled in a class that runs in conjunction with the rehearsal period, teaching theatre skills and concepts that are applied to the production.



This year's drive was the ninth matching fund drive supported by Broadway Ray since 2013, with the total contributions totaling more than $350,000.



“Broadway Ray’s support of Algonquin Arts Theatre allows us to offer our marquee arts education program free-of-charge to New Jersey students,’’ remarked Pamela Ward, Executive Director at Algonquin Arts Theatre. “We are so grateful for the generous support Broadway Ray has provided over the years and see the incredible impact it has on our students.”

“Supporting Algonquin Arts Theatre and its incredible education programs has been a joy and a privilege,” said ‘Broadway Ray’ Soehngen. “Seeing the positive impact on the students and the community inspires me to continue giving back. The arts are vital, and I’m thrilled to be a part of this wonderful journey.”

Soehngen, a long-time resident of Wall who now resides in Brick, runs bus trips to see Broadway shows in New York City. He has a gift for helping organizations raise much needed funds and giving back to his community.

Financial support from individuals, organizations and corporations are critical for both operating and making capital improvements to Algonquin Arts Theatre. For more information on how you can support the theatre, please call the Algonquin Box Office at 732-528-9211 or visit www.AlgonquinArts.org.



