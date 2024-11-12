Brandon Tomasello To Appear In Concert With The City Rhythm Orchestra At Scottish Rite Auditorium

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



For the first time, unheard arrangements from 1965 written for the legendary Frank Sinatra and the Count Basie Orchestra, have been recorded by renowned vocalist Brandon Tomasello with the City Rhythm Orchestra.

On Saturday November 30 at 8 p.m., they will celebrate the launch of their new album, The Lost Sinatra – Basie, with a concert at Scottish Rite Auditorium, 315 White Horse Pike in Collingswood, NJ. Ticket prices start at $45 and $55 for orchestra seating, with VIP choices of an additional $75.00 which includes Meet and Greet, vinyl and CD or VIP in the Pit for a total of $150 a ticket including the Meet and Greet, vinyl and CD albums.

These arrangements by the celebrated arranger and trombonist Billy Byers were originally crafted for Sinatra and Basie but never recorded. Bryant Byers, Billy’s son, made it possible for Tomasello to use this material. He even came to Pennsauken, NJ from Oregon to record the album at SoundPlex Studios, the historic recording studio that had once been the home of Victor Records. He plays trombone on the album and in the concert. Tomasello said, "It is an honor to record this music. Not only is it great to work with City Rhythm Orchestra, having Bryant Byers join us adds an authentic and heartfelt touch to these timeless pieces. We are excited to present this music and give the arrangements the attention they deserve."

The concert is very unique as it preserves the essence of Sinatra and Basie's musical era. Tomasello has been dedicated to this music for years. Known for his exceptional interpretations of classic jazz and big band music, he often performs Sinatra concerts to sold-out audiences. He has a passion for preserving the legacy of legendary artists.

About Brandon Tomasello:

Renowned vocalist and recording artist, Brandon Tomasello hails from Philadelphia. He has played many of the casinos in Atlantic City and performs throughout the Philadelphia region. Brandon has been singing most of his life, starting in 3rd grade at Philadelphia Performing Arts Charter School. While other kids of his age were into R&B and Hip Hop, he was enjoying the big band sound! The minute he heard the complex harmonies of saxophones, trumpets, and trombones he was in love! At the age of 19, Brandon was ready to show the world that big band music still had a place in his generation. He opened at Resorts Casino Hotels Superstar Theater to a sold-out crowd in Atlantic City. This led to a 6-month residency, making Tomasello the youngest entertainer in Atlantic City history to have his own headlining extended stay show.

Brandon has gone on to play at Borgata, Golden Nugget, Hard Rock, Harrah's, Tropicana, and many other top venues. He has worked with SNL alum Joe Piscopo, who gave him his nickname, “The Kid”.

In 2020 Brandon recorded his first full-length studio album titled, “My Kind of Swing”, conducted by his long-time musical director and drummer, Mike Nigro, with arrangements written by Ed Vezinho. “My Kind of Swing” is available on all streaming platforms. In 2024, he’s working on his second album using never-before-recorded arrangements for Frank Sinatra and Count Basie. For more information on Brandon, please visit brandontomasello.com

