Black Box PAC Resumes In-Person Theater Workshops for Kids, Teens, and Adults

Since 2007, Black Box Studios has offered top-level collaborative theater workshops for performing arts students of all ages, backgrounds, and experience levels in Bergen County and beyond.

The upcoming 2021-22 season brings an exciting array of options for kids, teens, and adults - at Black Box, no interested student has ever been turned away for financial reasons.

In the company's new home-base in The Black Box Performing Arts Center at 49 East Palisade Avenue in Englewood, many favorite and new Fall classes will begin throughout September and are now open for "early bird" registration at www.blackboxpac.com, such as Musical Theater Workshop for Kids , Acting & Musical Theater for Teens, Adult Acting Workshop, Drama Workshop for Teens, Writing Workshop, Acting for Film and more!

Professional, working Teaching Artists - some of whom are actual Black Box alums - work closely with students on creative freedom, skills/techniques, group dynamics, confidence/poise, and ultimately a production in most classes. Private lessons for all ages, including NY/NJ professionals, are available upon request and at competitive rates. Black Box also runs popular programs as part of the curriculum as well as after-school in select area schools and institutions.

The new Black Box PAC features a handicapped-accessible, traditional, 70-seat NYC-style "black box" flex theater space on the ground level, a cabaret/music-comedy space boasting a baby grand piano on floor two. BBPAC is on the same block as Starbucks, Humus Elite, Baumgarts, and between PlantShed and Zula Grill, with Playa Bowls and more across the street.

Cutting-edge professional theater, high-level comedy nights, open mics for both comics and other performing artists, new weekend class offerings, and the development of original material for the American stage is underway - and news on a number of special post-pandemic events will be available soon.

For more information, please visit www.blackboxpac.com/bbs-classes, email blackboxpac@gmail.com, or call (201) 569-2070.