BergenPAC Announces Temporary Closure in Support of Community Public Health Measures

BergenPAC has released the following statement regarding upcoming performances:

highest priority is to protect the health and well-being of our patrons, artists, students, volunteers and staff. Therefore, consistent with the recommendations of New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy and Bergen County Executive James Tedesco that events with more than 250 people be cancelled, bergenPAC will temporarily close its productions and its performing arts school to aid in community public health efforts.

We are working with our presenting partners to either reschedule or cancel all performances through March 31. No other performances in bergenPAC's robust annual schedule are affected at this time. bergenPAC will continue to monitor the situation with the government agencies to determine when they can safely return to their regular schedule at the theater. Tickets for events from April and beyond will remain on sale. A decision about April events will be made closer to the dates of those performances.

Updates will be sent via email, social media and bergenPAC's website at www.bergenpac.org/events-tickets/covid-19-update. If shows must be cancelled, refunds will be given at the point of purchase.

bergenPAC thanks our patrons and the community for its many years of support. We look forward in resuming our regular schedule soon.





