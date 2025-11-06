Bergen County Players to Hold Auditions For THE CAKE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Bergen County Players will hold auditions for The Cake, a funny, heartwarming play by Bekah Brunstetter, writer for the TV series This is Us. Auditions will take place on November 16 at 6:00 PM and November 18 at 7:00. The play will run March 14 though April 11 on Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00pm and Sundays at 2:00pm, with no performances April 3 or April 5. Auditions will be held at The Little Firehouse Theatre at 298 Kinderkamack Road in Oradell, home to the Bergen County Players since 1949.

The play revolves around a crisis faced by Della, a conservative North Carolina baker, who is asked to bake a cake for the lesbian wedding of Jen, the daughter of her deceased Best Friend.

"The play is touching and topical - inspired by a case that made it to the Supreme Court," says director Carol Fisher, a Life Member of BCP who has directed more than a dozen shows in Bergen County. "It is very thought-provoking as Della battles with her faith, her non-functional sex life with her husband as well as her love for Jen."

Auditions will be held for the following roles:

Della: Quirky, funny, delightful and a deeply caring woman in her 50's-early 60's. This scenario takes her on a long journey through her life as she examines long-held beliefs. Actor must be able to do a slight NC accent - not southern or east coast. Must be comfortable with suggested nudity.

Tim: Della's husband - a plumber and "good ole boy," Tim is 50's-early 60's. He is deeply religious and loves Della but knows there is something missing in the marriage. Must be comfortable stripping down to his underwear.

Jen: Daughter of Della's Best Friend (now deceased) mid 20s-early 30s. Grew up in NC and moved to NYC. Very conflicted about how this marriage is playing out in her hometown, but very much in love with her fiancée.

Macy: Jen's fiancée. African American. Mid 20s-early 30s. Born and bred in NYC. Smart. Outspoken. Very up front with her feelings. Very uncomfortable with being in NC, she is also very much in love with Jen.

For Jen and Macy there are scenes of sexuality. Each actress must be comfortable with that.

George: The voice of The Great American Bake Off. Must be able to do a British Accent. Only heard, never seen. Very funny and at times lascivious. Please contact director if interested.

Bergen County Players encourages and is committed to a diverse and inclusive theater experience. Unless otherwise specified, BCP will cast any actor in any role if appropriate, without regard to race, ethnicity, gender identity, age, physicality, or disability. Casting will be character-driven; therefore, actors are encouraged to audition for any roles in which they are interested.

For more information, please contact:

Carol Fisher, Director, carol.fisher1201@gmail.com

Christine Francois, Producer, cfrancois202@gmail.com

--

Bergen County Players

298 Kinderkamack Road, Oradell, NJ 07649

bcplayers.org

201-261-4200