Bergen County Players To Hold Open Auditions for A GRAND NIGHT FOR SINGING

Bergen County Players was not immune to COVID-19. Like all other theaters in the state (and on Broadway), BCP was forced to dim its lights and shutter its doors to help ensure the safety and well-being of its patrons and members during the pandemic.

Marking a return to live theater after a 20 month hiatus, BCP is thrilled to announce that its doors will reopen beginning November 20 with the rousing musical revue, A GRAND NIGHT FOR SINGING: A CELEBRATION OF RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN - a fresh take on the quintessential work of Rodgers & Hammerstein. This two-time Tony Award nominated show "includes some of the best musical theater songs ever written; it's hard to resist!" (Variety).

BCP is seeking FIVE MALE and FIVE FEMALE adult singer/dancers who move well. Open auditions for A GRAND NIGHT FOR SINGING will take place at the Little Firehouse Theatre, 298 Kinderkamack Road in Oradell on Saturday and Sunday, September 18 and 19 at 2PM. Callbacks will take place on Tuesday, September 21 at 7PM. A headshot/picture is appreciated but not required.

Those auditioning should prepare an excerpt of a song (16-32 bars) from the golden age of Broadway (Rodgers & Hammerstein, Lerner & Loewe, Harnick & Bock, Frank Loesser, Irving Berlin, Cole Porter, etc.) and bring sheet music for the accompanist in the proper key. No a cappella or recorded music auditions please. Auditioners should wear comfortable clothing and be prepared to learn a dance routine.

Based on BCP's desire to keep its members and patrons safe, anyone involved with a live BCP production must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and be willing to provide proof of vaccination. This policy covers all members of a production including performers, musicians, crew, artistic staff and anyone whose job is dependent upon in-person interaction.

Bergen County Players (BCP) encourages and is committed to a diverse and inclusive theater experience. Unless otherwise specified, BCP will cast any actor in any role if appropriate, without regard to race, ethnicity, gender identity, age, physicality or disability. Casting will be character-driven; therefore, actors are encouraged to audition for any roles in which they are interested.

Rehearsals and performances will also take place at the Little Firehouse Theatre, 298 Kinderkamack Road in Oradell. Rehearsals begin immediately following the audition process and will run on weeknights and at least one weekend day (Saturday or Sunday) to start. Public performance dates are Nov 20 thru December 18 (performances are Friday and Saturday evenings and Sunday afternoons, plus a planned fundraising benefit performance on Thursday, December 16th).

A GRAND NIGHT FOR SINGING, originally directed by Walter Bobbie, opened the 1994 Broadway season with flair and distinction, garnering wildly enthusiastic notices and earning two Tony nominations, including Best Musical. It celebrates over 30 hit songs from all of R&H's musical treasures like Oklahoma!, South Pacific, The Sound of Music, Carousel, The King and I, Cinderella and more. Audiences will be tapping their toes and humming along in a joyful evening filled with fresh takes on the music everyone loves. It's "Something Wonderful" for everyone including your "Honey Bun" or your "Wonderful Guy" and the perfect welcome home to Bergen County Players!

With music by Richard Rodgers, lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II, and musical direction by Steven Bell, A GRAND NIGHT FOR SINGING will be directed by audience favorite Alan Demovsky (La Cage Aux Folles, Cabaret, The Cemetery Club, Minnie's Boys, The Sunshine Boys, A View from the Bridge, I Do, I Do!, Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, and Take Me Out, among others).

BCP President David Luke shared, "Bringing live musical theater back to audiences in Oradell after 20 months of closure is an incredibly special and significant moment for us and the community. The unprecedented nature of the past 18 months has been hugely transformative for everyone." He continued, "The power of art, performance, communal experiences and immersion into a shared theatrical experience is something we need now, more than ever. We cannot wait to welcome audiences back on November 20 to once again enjoy one-of-a-kind live musical theater in our iconic home."

Tickets to A GRAND NIGHT FOR SINGING can be purchased online starting October 1 at www.bcplayers.org, by calling 201-261-4200 or by visiting the box office at 298 Kinderkamack Road in Oradell during regular box office hours.

Those interested in more information about auditions can contact director Alan Demovsky at DHANDS4381@aol.com.