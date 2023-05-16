Beloved Tenor And Soprano Dakota & Elle Present THE GOLDEN AGE OF BROADWAY In Seaside This Summer

Join New Jersey's Beloved Tenor and Soprano, Dakota & Elle, for The GOLDEN AGE OF BROADWAY: an enchanting summer concert inspired by Broadway's most popular musicals of the 40s, 50s, and 60s!

Held right on the water at the gorgeous St. Elisabeth's Chapel in Ortley Beach, this summer concert is perfect for anyone who is a fan of Broadway's greatest numbers from its golden age!

The show will run approximately 2 hours including an intermission. Concessions available.



About Dakota & Elle: Dakota Reider & Elle Jones are the beloved tenor and soprano duo who perform throughout the tri-state area. Both are classically trained by Juilliard Master-Teacher Steven Schnurman, and their voices are often compared to the likes of a young Andrea Bocelli and Sarah Brightman. You won't want to miss their unique blend of vocals bringing Broadway's Golden Age Hits to life!

Tickets are available

About St. Elisabeth's Chapel By-The-Sea: Built in 1885, St. Elisabeth's sits right on the water and has a deep history in Ortley Beach. The original Chapel was tragically destroyed by Superstorm Sandy in 2012. Through the generous efforts of the community, rebuilding began. In 2017, The new St. Elisabeth's Chapel opened, capturing the beauty and seashore characteristics of the original building, and opening its doors to "all who worship Almighty God in the spirit of joy and fellowship." The breathtaking all-wooden interior creates a beautiful acoustic environment, making it the perfect venue for The Golden Age of Broadway Concert. 50% of all proceeds for this concert will go towards supporting St. Elisabeth's Chapel By-The-Sea as they continue to rebuild.

Tickets: $25 VIP, $22 Standard, $20 Student/Senior, $15 Child. Group rates are available for groups of 8+.