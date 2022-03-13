Bayonne High School Eases On Down The Road With 'The Wiz'

The Bayonne High School Drama Society will present The Wiz, the soulful adaptation of the Frank L. Baum novel, as their spring production. The musical debuted on Broadway in 1975 and won seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Best Score, Best Direction and Best Choreography. The 1978 film starred Diana Ross and Michael Jackson, and in 2015 NBC produced a live version starring Queen Latifah, Mary J. Blige Ne-Yo. The BHS Drama production will be directed by Lori Alexander.

The Wiz is the first musical to be fully produced and performed in front of a live audience since Bayonne's hit production of Mamma Mia in 2019. Their 2020 production of Matilda was cancelled due to the COVID 19 pandemic and last year's production of Once On This Island was recorded and streamed. The cast includes 50 students in grades 3-12 and, of course, Toto.

Director Lori Alexander states, "We are so excited that we are able to not only bring live theatre back to the community, but also to offer the students the opportunity to work together and create something truly special as they work on The Wiz. The show is so much fun, has great music, and tells a beautiful story of hope and love. We have a mix of veterans who have been itching to get back on stage in front of a live audience after two years, and new members to our program who are quickly building their creative skills. Seeing the students make new friends, build a supportive community and share their joy on stage is inspiring."

The Wiz will be performed in the Alexander X. O'Connor Auditorium at Bayonne High School, 669 Avenue A, Bayonne, NJ. Tickets are $12 for adults and $10 for students and seniors. Performances are Friday, April 1 and Saturday April 2 at 7pm and Sunday April 3 at 2pm. Tickets can be purchased at bhsdrama.booktix.com starting on March 18th.