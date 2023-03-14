Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Bayonne High School Drama Society Presents RENT (School Edition), March 31 -April 2

The show is directed by former Broadway performer and BHS Musical Theatre teacher Lori Alexander.

Mar. 14, 2023  

The Bayonne High School Drama Society will present Jonathan Larson's Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning rock musical RENT (School Edition). The rock musical that defined a generation, RENT's themes of love, social justice, and faith still resonate with young people today.

The show is directed by former Broadway performer and BHS Musical Theatre teacher Lori Alexander. Following the success of last year's hit production of The Wiz, the staff and students are excited to bring this iconic rock opera to life on the BHS stage. Alexander states, "similar to the characters in RENT, today's young adults are emerging from a worldwide health crisis and trying to figure out who they are and what their purpose is. They are coming of age while dealing with social media influences, mental health issues, and a divisive political climate among other things. As they face contemporary issues of the 21st century, our students connect deeply with the show's message of friendship and hope. They celebrate the mantra 'No Day But Today.' "

Based loosely on Puccini's opera "La Boheme," RENT follows an unforgettable year in the lives of seven impoverished young artists struggling to follow their dreams without selling out all while trying to survive in New York's Lower East Side, under the shadow of HIV/AIDS. The show reminds us to measure our lives with the only thing that truly matters - love.

RENT (School Edition) will be performed in the Alexander X. O'Connor Auditorium at Bayonne High School, 669 Avenue A, Bayonne, NJ. Tickets are $12 for adults and $10 for students and seniors. Performances are Friday, March 31 at 7pm, Saturday April 1 at 7pm, and Sunday April 2 at 2pm. Tickets can be purchased at bhsdrama.booktix.com starting March 20th. Note: RENT (School Edition) deals with drugs and sexual content. Please be advised that it may not be appropriate for children under 13 years of age.




