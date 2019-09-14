BWW Review: SIGNIFICANT OTHER at Nutley Little Theatre

Jordan Berman would love to be in love, but that's easier said than done. So until he meets Mr. Right, he wards off lonely nights with his trio of close girlfriends. But as singles' nights turn into bachelorette parties, Jordan discovers that the only thing harder than finding love is supporting the loved ones around you when they do.

Directed by Ron Mulligan, this show will make you burst out laughing, but will also tug at your heart strings and make you want to see it again! The cast of talented characters includes Emily McSpadden as Kiki, Alyssum D'Aoust as Laura, William Michael Harper as Jordan, Nicole Mercedes as Vanessa, Christopher J. Perez as Will/Conrad/Tony, Patrick McAndrew as Evan/Roger/Zach and Florence Pape as Helene Berman.

These actors take us on a journey that everyone can relate to; when it seems like all of your friends have their lives together and are moving forward meanwhile, you are stuck where you are and feel left behind. Their chemistry with one another is natural and makes you think about your own personal relationships with your closest friends. Each of them have their moments of making the audience burst out into hysterical laughter, making us feel their pain and even triggering us to roll our eyes at the things they say or do to one another. The scenes between Jordan (William Michael Harper) and his Bubbe (Florence Pape) are beyond heartwarming as it becomes apparent that they are both strong support systems for each other. The actors make the most of the small stage at the aptly named "Nutley Little Theatre," thanks to the blocking and creativity of Director Ron Mulligan. Bachelorette parties at bars turn into an office space, a bedroom, a pool party, etc., with just simple set piece movements. A very colorful city skyline is the backdrop of the set and is a great representation of the very chaotic New York City. This production is not to be missed! Gather your family, friends or even your Bubbe and come see this show!

This production was made possible with the help of everyone backstage such as Stage Manager Chris Reynolds, Set Designer Ron Mulligan, Costume Designers Florence Pape and Chris Reynolds, Lighting Designer Alex Oleksij, Sound Designer Joe DeVico, Properties were done by Carr Fitzpatrick, Scenic Artist Stephen Crooks, Program Artist William Michael Harper, Set Construction by Alex Oleksij, Set Painters: Stephen Crooks, Alyssum D'Aoust, William Michael Harper, Ron Mulligan, Alex Oleksij and Chris Reynolds, Light/Sound Board Operators Jacqueline Schreiber, Eric Trimmer and Alex Oleksij, Hair & Makeup Consultant Tara Hager.

Remaining performances are September 14, 20, 21, 26, 27, 28 at 8:00 PM and September 15, 22, 28 at 2:00 PM. Tickets are available at BrownPaperTickets.com, but are also available at the door (Cash only). Tickets are $20.00. Discounts at matinees for students and seniors are available. For more information please visit NutleyLittleTheatre.com. You can also follow Nutley Little Theatre's social media pages: Facebook: @NutleyLittleTheatre Instagram: @NutleyLittleTheatreNJ Twitter: @NutleyLittleTh1

Next up at Nutley Little Theatre: "The Commons of Pensacola" written by Amanda Pete and directed by Amy Sellars this November.

Photo courtesy of William Michael Harper