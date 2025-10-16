BWW Q&A: Valentina Shelton Talks BULL DURHAM at Paper Mill Playhouse

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Bull Durham brings the classic 1988 film to the stage. Veteran catcher “Crash” Davis is tasked with mentoring hotshot rookie pitcher “Nuke” LaLoosh, while baseball muse Annie must choose her seasonal protégé. Adapted by its original Academy Award-nominated screenwriter/director, Ron Shelton, with music and lyrics by Susan Werner, this pitch-perfect musical delivers a winning blend of comedy, drama, and romance as passion, ambition, and America’s favorite pastime collide.

Valentina Shelton is a singer, pianist, and songwriter from Los Angeles, with a BM in jazz voice and piano from the University of Miami’s Frost School of Music. Having won multiple student Downbeat Awards (both in voice and songwriting), she was also invited to perform several hour concerts on South Florida’s WDNA Jazz Radio, with her trio. She began working professionally as a singer across South Florida both in combos, big band, and as solo singer/pianist, while finishing her degree, and is now an in demand artist working regularly in the Los Angeles area.

With passion in both arranging and composition she incorporates jazz and r&b into her contemporary sound. Her wide ranging tastes are influenced by her Slavic/Balkan background (speaking Serbo-Croatian), spending some of her childhood in New Orleans, and having been raised in a home filled with world music to opera. Valentina also speaks French and is working on a collection of French songs for a forthcoming album.

She recently released her debut singles entitled “Waiting for You” and “Stuck Between“ with a series of other singles, including re-imagined jazz standards, lined up for release over the next few months.

How does it feel to be part of the production 'Bull Durham' at the Paper Mill Playhouse?

It’s thrilling to be back on the theatre stage again, especially at Paper Mill Playhouse, that has housed so many incredible shows. And to be performing my dad’s first show after years of watching him develop it (and yes I did have to audition)! It’s incredible to be working with Marc Bruni and Josh Bergasse.

How has your background in jazz and R&B influenced your performance in 'Bull Durham'?

My years of musical theater training sometimes informs my jazz performance, but in this case my degree in jazz actually allows me to appreciate the choices made by the music department on this show, and how my voice fits with the ensemble and orchestra. I’m leaning into an earthier character.

How has your experience with baseball influenced your understanding and portrayal of your character?

I’ve been around baseball my entire life, between my dad and my brother Anton, who’s a college catcher, team captain. My brother even came in to do some coaching behind the scenes :). And I played varsity softball.

How does it feel to work on a production that was written and developed by your father, Ron Shelton?

Super fun and meaningful to be working with my dad and sharing the experience. It was written in my living room when I was a little girl, but I was peaking around the corner when Susan Werner was at our house story boarding on giant post-it notes.x

Why must audiences come and see the show?

Bull Durham is actually a celebration of life, love, and of course, baseball. This show is for everybody. Although half of the characters are baseball players and it’s in the world of the minor leagues, it is really about passion and pursuit of success, competition to survive, and ultimately love and the beauty of relationships.