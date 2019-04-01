BWW Blog: Live Theatre Isn't Just Fun; It's a Necessity

Hi again everyone! It's great to be back writing another blog for BroadwayWorld! I've been busy writing reaction papers for my History of Broadway class and my Acting I class, and it got me thinking. Both of those papers required me to go see a show- whether it be on Broadway, Off-Broadway, or even just a local theatre- and write a reaction paper on what I saw. That got me thinking about how important seeing live theatre is, and not just for academic classes, but for life in general.

Seeing live theatre is so different than seeing videos of productions or listening to the cast recording. Sure, production shots are a fantastic way to make theatre more accessible, and I'm definitely not saying that everyone has to go see shows like Hamilton or the like live- or that they even have the opportunity to do so- but I am saying that seeing shows live is a whole different experience. There is dialogue and scenes you might not get to hear in the cast recording, the audio quality is so dynamic and full compared to video productions, and overall it's just on a whole new level.

Live theatre is also a great way to develop your analytical skills. That's what these papers had me do, and it can be done for everyone as well. Seeing theatre live you get to hear the band clearly (if you're seeing a musical), you get to see the lighting more vibrantly, you get to see close-up facial expressions and acting choices, you get to see so much that might be watered down even in HD video versions of shows. You get to see the full stage, not just what the camera is focused on in the shot. Videos are good for the entertainment value, but live theatre is better for getting a wide, full view of the show and its components.

Live theatre also keeps the presence of theatre alive. It lives on Broadway, off-Broadway, in high schools, in community theatres, in regional theatres. It employs thousands and thousands and entertains even more. Without live theatre, the art of theatre would not be at all what it is today. The developments made to theatre that make it more accessible are absolutely great, and accessibility is crucial in any form of entertainment. But if theatre just lived on screens or in recordings, would it really still be theatre?

Live theatre is important not only academically, but socially, economically, developmentally, and more. It is vital in the lives of so many people and should not be undermined. I'm thankful that I have professors who see the value of live theatre and encourage students to get as much theatre experience as they can. Live theatre is truly the heart of the art itself, and while other forms of theatre are becoming popular and more accessible to some, there is still nothing that beats seeing a show live. Go see a show at your community theatre, go support your local middle school's production. There are cheap tickets to productions if you look hard enough, and live theatre needs an audience to survive.

Thank you for reading again! Until next week!





