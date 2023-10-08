BLACK FRIDAY Reading to Benefit Elks Army of Hope in November

The reading will star Douglas McLaughlin, Dave Murgittroyd, Lilli Markey, and Lizzy Raine.

By: Oct. 08, 2023

Next up at LoMotion Live! is Black Friday-a reading to benefit Elks Army of Hope By Michael O'Hagan on Sunday, November 12 3PM at 1130 Knoll Road Boonton NJ. Tickets are a suggested donation of $20 and proceeds for this performance donated to Elks Army of Hope.

"Black Friday" is a dark and gripping play by Michael O'Hagan that explores stereotypes, military experiences and an emotionally fraught relationships between a young, impulsive wiseass Airman Brendan Donohue, and his senior ranking female teammate, Staff Sgt. Shannon Hoffman, at a remote military checkpoint in Iraq. Trapped on assignment as security forces defenders, their lives take a dramatic turn when a reluctant antagonist enters the picture, setting off a series of tragic and unexpected events. With a blend of dark humor, intense interpersonal dynamics, and a sense of high stakes, the play delves deep into the complexities of identity, prejudice, and the enduring scars of war. 
 Directed by Lauren Moran Starring Douglas McLaughlin, Dave Murgittroyd, Lilli Markey, and Lizzy Raine 

About Army of Hope:

“The work of the committee through your donations, have helped many soldiers and families from losing heat in the winter, being removed from housing and many other daily survival needs. We support job fairs to help the many veterans and soldiers get jobs as they return to civilian life or just get back on their feet. They need our help in so many ways”.




