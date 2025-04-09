BEING SOMEDAY Begins At Sparta Avenue Stage

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



After a string of sold-out shows across NYC, Westchester, Rhode Island, and Florida, the critically acclaimed and deeply moving performance Being Somebody-starring the dynamic father-daughter duo Dr. Howard Mase and Marla Mase-arrives in New Jersey for the very first time.

For two nights only, audiences can experience this unforgettable production at Sparta Avenue Stage (10 Sparta Avenue N, Sparta, NJ) on Saturday, April 26th at 7 pm and Sunday, April 27th at 4 pm. Don't miss the chance to witness the show that's been touching hearts and earning rave reviews across the East Coast.

A moving and hilarious coming-of-age journey, Being Somebody blends masterful storytelling, music, and song to explore identity, family, and the ever-evolving nature of self-discovery. Dr. Howard Mase, a psychologist, mentor, and beloved coach, made his stage debut at 87-proving it's never too late to reinvent oneself. His daughter, acclaimed recording artist, playwright, and performer Marla Mase, joins him in this deeply personal and universally resonant performance, expertly directed by renowned filmmaker and acting coach Elizabeth Browning.

With warmth and wit, Howard transports audiences to 1940s Brooklyn, reliving the post-war glow of his youth, while Marla weaves in her own musical reflections on chasing dreams and navigating femininity in the gritty disco era of the 1970s. Together, they tackle family feuds, first loves, body image struggles, and even digestive mishaps-delivering a show that is as heartfelt as it is hilarious.

"Being Somebody came to me when I wasn't sure what was next," Howard shares. "After losing my wife of 64 years, Marla and I were sitting shiva when Elizabeth visited. Marla suggested I read some stories I had written-stories tucked away in a drawer for over 35 years." Elizabeth recalls, "As I listened, laughing and crying, it hit me: 'Howard, this is a show! The world needs to hear these stories.'"

Tickets are now available at $25. For tickets and more information: https://www.beingsomebodytheshow.com/.

Comments