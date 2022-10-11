Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

BABY SHARK LIVE! Announced At Mayo Performing Arts Center

Baby Shark Live comes to Mayo Performing Arts Center for two performances on Sunday, November 6.

Register for New Jersey News

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 11, 2022  
BABY SHARK LIVE! Announced At Mayo Performing Arts Center

Splash along with Baby Shark and Pinkfong as they journey into the sea for the holidays to sing and dance through some of your favorite songs in Baby Shark Live!: The Christmas Show! Baby Shark Live comes to Mayo Performing Arts Center for two performances on Sunday, November 6 at 1 pm and 5 pm. Tickets are $39-$59.

This one-of-a-kind immersive experience will have fans of all ages dancing in the aisles as they join Baby Shark and friends for exciting adventures into the jungle and under the sea to explore shapes, colors, numbers and so much more! Enjoy hit songs in this dazzling kids spectacular, including "Baby Shark," "Five Little Monkeys," "Wheels On The Bus," and "Monkey Banana Dance," as well as holiday classics such as "Jingle Bells" and more!

Mayo Performing Arts Center, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, presents a wide range of programs that entertain, enrich, and educate the diverse population of the region and enhance the economic vitality of Northern New Jersey. The 2022-2023 season is made possible, in part, by a grant the New Jersey State Council on the Arts/Department of State, a Partner Agency of the National Endowment for the Arts, as well as support received from the F.M. Kirby Foundation, The Blanche and Irving Laurie Foundation and numerous corporations, foundations and individuals. Mayo Performing Arts Center was named 2016 Outstanding Historic Theatre by the League of Historic American Theatres, and is ranked in the top 50 mid-sized performing arts centers by Pollstar Magazine.


Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


Art House Productions Announces Open Call For Event Hosts For JC FridaysArt House Productions Announces Open Call For Event Hosts For JC Fridays
October 11, 2022

Art House Productions announces an open call to businesses, artists, and venues to participate in the upcoming JC Fridays on Friday, December 2nd, 2022 taking place throughout every neighborhood in Jersey City.
A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER Returns to Music Mountain TheatreA GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER Returns to Music Mountain Theatre
October 11, 2022

A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder returns to the Music Mountain Theatre stage this Friday for a three-week run! The murderous romp filled with unforgettable music and non-stop laughs, A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder returns to Music Mountain Theatre from October 14 - 30!
Submissions Now Open For Centenary Stage Company's 2022 Women Playwrights Series Submissions Now Open For Centenary Stage Company's 2022 Women Playwrights Series 
October 10, 2022

Submissions for Centenary Stage Company's 2022 Women Playwrights Series are open from October 3 through November 11, 2022. Plays must be full-length with no prior AEA productions and no more than 7 characters.
THE FLIP SIDE Improv Comes to Vivid This MonthTHE FLIP SIDE Improv Comes to Vivid This Month
October 10, 2022

Vivid Stage, in residence at Oakes Center at 120 Morris Avenue in Summit, presents a performance by The Flip Side, Vivid's house Improv team, on October 22 at 8:00 pm. Masks are optional in the theatre.
WAR OF THE WORLDS Staged Reading to Take Place on 84th AnniversaryWAR OF THE WORLDS Staged Reading to Take Place on 84th Anniversary
October 9, 2022

On October 29, Always Love Lucy Theatre and the Trenton Free Public Library will hold a staged reading of The War of the Worlds, just in time for the 84th anniversary of the historic broadcast.