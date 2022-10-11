BABY SHARK LIVE! Announced At Mayo Performing Arts Center

Splash along with Baby Shark and Pinkfong as they journey into the sea for the holidays to sing and dance through some of your favorite songs in Baby Shark Live!: The Christmas Show! Baby Shark Live comes to Mayo Performing Arts Center for two performances on Sunday, November 6 at 1 pm and 5 pm. Tickets are $39-$59.

This one-of-a-kind immersive experience will have fans of all ages dancing in the aisles as they join Baby Shark and friends for exciting adventures into the jungle and under the sea to explore shapes, colors, numbers and so much more! Enjoy hit songs in this dazzling kids spectacular, including "Baby Shark," "Five Little Monkeys," "Wheels On The Bus," and "Monkey Banana Dance," as well as holiday classics such as "Jingle Bells" and more!

