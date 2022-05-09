Axelrod Players' Presents THE ADDAMS FAMILY The Musical!

In March, The Axelrod Performing Arts Center of Deal Park, NJ offered audiences a star-studded production of THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY The Musical with Broadway favorites Kate Baldwin and Aaron Lazar. This Mother's Day weekend-with stage walls still echoing from Baldwin's velvety soprano-APAC has another hit on their hands in their education division's pre-professional production of Brickman, Elice, and Lippa's THE ADDAMS FAMILY The Musical.

For those unfamiliar with the musical, THE ADDAMS FAMILY centers around one of television and film's most famous fictitious families coming to terms with daughter Wednesday's intent to get married; a hard pill to swallow due to her young age and made worse by the intended groom-a "normal" boy from Ohio! Secrets are shared, suspicions (and dead ancestors) are raised, and hilarity ensues. What makes this performance stand out beyond the belly laughs, clever quips, and tear-producing tunes is that it is presented by one of the most talented collections of student performers imaginable under one roof.

Under the skillful direction of THEA award-winning guest director, Michael La Fleur, this rag-tag troupe of teens magically gel into a truly believable onstage family. Gomez and Morticia (brought to life by Sam Cusson and Giada Garcia) deftly take the reins of driving the action forward with well-timed punchlines and passionate dance numbers while producing heartfelt ballads that belie their ages. Juliana Harary's Wednesday and Brennan Boyce's Pugsley are tiny powerhouses both vocally and dramatically, creating a believable (if not completely twisted) sister/brother bond. Rounding out the Addams clan is funny girl Kara Kube as Grandma, Maximillian Oster's basso profundo Lurch, and comic standout Micah Schachet-Briskin (Fester) who manages to hold the audience in the palm of his hands as our part-time narrator.

Wednesday's love interest Lucas, played by Sealth Grover, is endearing and calls to mind a young Jimmy Stewart or Dick Van Dyke. Aman Tolia's Mal (Lucas' father) offers a wonderful character arc from stone-cold businessman to hip-hop dancing hero, while Ava Giglia enjoys a star turn as Alice (Lucas' mother) with an Act 1 musical number bursting with the emotional depth of an actress twice her age and calling to mind a young Stockard Channing-all supported by a truly talented Ancestor Chorus who provides fabulous dance numbers, comic relief, and vocal gymnastics. Catch these rising stars before you'll be paying Broadway prices

ADDAMS FAMILY The Musical at The Axelrod Performing Arts Center of Deal Park, NJ has only three more performances available-Saturday, May 14th at 2 pm & 7 pm and Sunday, May 15th at 3 pm. Tickets are available at https://www.axelrodartscenter.com/addams-