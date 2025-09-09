Avery Sunshine Comes to NJPAC in January

New Jersey Performing Arts Center will present Avery Sunshine, a singer known for her captivating music that resonates with audiences everywhere. The performance is on Friday, January 16, 2025, at 8 PM.



Join in the celebration of Avery Sunshine’s GRAMMY win! She was honored with the award for Best Progressive R&B Album in 2025 for her latest project, So Glad to Know You. Be enchanted by Avery’s incredible voice—smooth, vibrant, and filled with power and joy. Her original songs are inspired by ’90s R&B, gospel, jazz, and neo-soul, all infused with contemporary lyrics. When Avery Sunshine sings, everyone shines. Her sound is uplifting and vibrant, perfectly embodying her name—filled with sunshine. She brings people together through her captivating stage performances, frank and often humorous banter, and uplifting anthems about love and life.



Born Denise White in Chester, Pennsylvania, her musical roots are deeply embedded in the church. Together with her Grammy Award-winning creative partner, Dana “BigDane” Johnson, who is a singer, pianist, and composer, Avery has crafted an unforgettable sound.



Avery’s signature soulful R&B style has earned her accolades from legendary artists, including Aretha Franklin, who exclaimed, “I love Avery Sunshine!” She has also received praise from icons such as Patti LaBelle, Berry Gordy, and Boy George, who expressed on Twitter, “@averysunshine love this woman’s voice.” Most recognized for her #1 Billboard chart hit single “Call My Name” from her acclaimed sophomore album *The Sunroom*, Avery and Dana were honored with ASCAP’s Rhythm and Soul Song of the Year Award.



Among her numerous awards and nominations are nods for both the Soul Train Award and the BET Centric Award. Avery has achieved significant milestones in her career, including sold-out shows, a UK tour opening for the late B.B. King, a performance on The Jools Holland Show, and four top 20 Billboard hits in the Hot Adult R&B category. As an endorsed artist with the Yamaha Entertainment family, she was honored to perform multiple times for and alongside the late Aretha Franklin.