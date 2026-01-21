Aspire Performing Arts Company To Present SPRING AWAKENING In Fair Lawn

🎭 NEW! New Jersey Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Jersey & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Aspire Performing Arts Company will present the rock musical SPRING AWAKENING from January 22 through January 24 at the Fair Lawn Community Center in Fair Lawn, New Jersey. The updated performance schedule reflects changes due to anticipated weather conditions.

Performances will take place on Thursday, January 22 at 7:00 p.m.; Friday, January 23 at 7:00 p.m.; and Saturday, January 24 at 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. The venue is located at 10-10 20th Street, Fair Lawn, NJ.

All tickets previously purchased for the originally scheduled Sunday, January 25 performance have been automatically transferred to the Thursday, January 22 performance. Patrons unable to attend on that date may request a ticket exchange by contacting lisa@aspire.com.

Tickets are priced at $25 in advance and $30 at the door. Due to mature subject matter, the production is recommended for audiences ages 13 and up.

Winner of eight Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Spring Awakening explores adolescence, identity, and self-discovery through a contemporary rock score. Aspire’s production is directed by Artistic Director Lisa Beth Vettoso, who previously directed the musical for the company in January 2020.

“What continues to draw me back to Spring Awakening is how boldly it gives voice to young people whose questions, fears, and desires are too often dismissed or suppressed,” Vettoso said. “Even though the play on which it is based was written over a century ago, its themes feel painfully current. Directing this show again with Aspire reminds me why we do this work—to create space for honest conversations, empathy, and the courage it takes to grow up in a world that doesn't always listen.”

The production will feature two alternating casts of emerging performers.

Cast A

(Friday, January 23 at 7:00 p.m. / Saturday, January 24 at 2:00 p.m.)

Alexandra Hermans as Wendla, Julian Matias as Melchior, Sophia Bromley as Ilse, Alex McEnroe as Moritz, Nicole Londoño as Martha, and Anika Zoeller as Thea.

Cast B

(Thursday, January 22 at 7:00 p.m. / Saturday, January 24 at 7:00 p.m.)

Ava Patanella as Wendla, Collin Eagen as Melchior, Julia Helms as Ilse, Alexander Noerr as Moritz, Stella Nardone as Martha, and Brielle Przybylinski as Thea.

Appearing in All Performances

Carsten Braun as Hanschen, Joseph Da Silva as Otto, Vincent Fondetto as Georg, Fabian Gallego as Adult Man, Sydney Lind as Ernst, Georgina Lopez as Adult Woman, and Maddy Sutton as Anna. Alexa Ahmuty, Emma Benet, Charlie Bisig, and Andrew Voza will appear as the Featured Ensemble.

The creative team includes musical director Rich Lovallo, choreographer Melanie Della Peruti, production manager Cheryl Wilbur, stage manager Madie Jones, and production assistant Ryan Peters.

Aspire Performing Arts Company is based in Wayne, New Jersey, and produces youth-driven theatrical productions throughout the region.