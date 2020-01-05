Aspire PAC Presents ALL SHOOK UP

Aspire Performing Arts Company, an award-winning performing arts company based in Wayne, NJ, will present All Shook Up. Performances will take place January 24 through 26, 2020 in the Fair Lawn Community Center's George Frey auditorium.

Loosely based on Shakespeare's Twelfth Night, All Shook Up uses the music of Elvis Presley to take the audience on a hip-swiveling musical fantasy. It takes place in 1955, somewhere in middle America, where one girl's dream and a surprise visit from a mysterious leather-jacketed, guitar-playing stranger help a small town to discover the magic of romance and the power of rock & roll. Among the 24 songs featured in the score are classics like "Heartbreak Hotel," "Love Me Tender," "Don't Be Cruel," "Can't Help Falling in Love."

Aspire PAC's production of All Shook Up is directed by Benjamin Yates and features musical direction by Rich Lovallo and choreography by Alyssa Ross. Cheryl Wilbur serves as Production Manager and Katelyn Bollinger is Stage Manager.

Performances will take place Friday, January 24 at 7:00PM, Saturday, January 25 at 2:00PM and 7:00PM, and Sunday, January 26 at 2:00PM. Performances will be held at the Fair Lawn Community Center's George Frey Auditorium, located at 10-10 20th Street in Fair Lawn, NJ. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.aspirepac.com or contact Aspire PAC at 201-220-4933 or aspirepac@gmail.com.

Aspire PAC, established in 2011, has earned a strong reputation in the Northern New Jersey area for its high-quality theatrical productions and professional arts experiences for local youth. Since 2016, Aspire has received eight New Jersey Association of Community Theaters (NJACT) Award nominations, five Broadway World Regional nominations, and 45 National Youth Arts Award nominations and 25 National Youth Arts Awards. For more information on Aspire PAC, visit aspirepac.com or find Aspire on social media @aspirepac.





