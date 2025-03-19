ArtsRock and Rivertown Film Present A History of Movie Music with Leonard Slatkin

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



ArtsRock and Rivertown Film will present a very special evening with six-time Grammy Award-winning conductor Leonard Slatkin. Maestro Slatkin and WQXR host, Elliott Forrest will chronicle the history of movie music, from silent films (that were never silent), to today, presenting 30 film clips. Composers include: John Williams, Bernard Herrmann, Elmer Bernstein, Danny Elfman, Rachel Portman and Terence Blanchard, among others.

Leonard Slatkin was the long-time Music Director of the St. Louis and Detroit Symphonies and was born in Los Angeles, where both his parents played in orchestras for famous film scores. He will share his personal story, as well his vast knowledge of the history of movie music. Mr. Forrest is the midday host on WQXR where he plays movie music on weekdays during his "Score at 4."

The evening also features a live performance of “The Wizard of Oz Fantasy,” an arrangement of beloved songs from the classic film, composed by William Hirtz. The Fantasy will be performed by pianists Donna Weng Friedman and Yukimi Song and celebrates the 120th Anniversary of the birth of the film's composer, Harold Arlen.

Friday March 28th at 8:00pm

The Nyack Center, 58 Depew Avenue, Nyack

Tickets at ArtsRock.org

