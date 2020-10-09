Arts Council Of Princeton Executive Director Adam Welch Will Be In Conversation With Timothy M. Andrews

The conversation will take place Tuesday, October 20 from 7 to 8:30 p.m.

The Arts Council of Princeton (ACP)Executive Director and nationally-acclaimed ceramic artist Adam Welch will be In Conversation with Timothy M. Andrews, art collector and major supporter of the Arts Council's Artist-in-Residence program on Tuesday, October 20 from 7 to 8:30 p.m.

This curated series of discussions is designed to celebrate and connect those who make art and those who love art. Breaking down the barriers between artist and art-appreciator, In Conversation delves into inspiration, studio practice, and artistic aspirations. Free registration is available on artscouncilofprinceton.org

"My work is about bricks and how their making is a reflection on labor and art. The forming, design, documentation and intervention, explores history and material culture. Knowing Timothy Andrews our In Conversation will be fun and a totally unique experience," explains Welch. "When have you spent an hour looking and listening to people talk about bricks...and the meaning of life?"

A nationally-acclaimed ceramic artist, Welch has participated in thirty-seven solo or group exhibitions in the United States over the past ten years, including at the Arts Council of Princeton, MoMA PS1 and White Columns in NYC, and AIR Gallery in Brooklyn, with solo exhibitions at the Hunterdon Art Museum, Kean University, Princeton Day School, and Northwestern College, and several curated, group, and invitational exhibitions throughout the United States.

The Arts Council of Princeton, founded in 1967, is a non-profit organization with a mission of building community through the arts. Housed in the landmark Paul Robeson Center for the Arts, designed by architect Michael Graves, the ACP fulfills its mission by presenting a wide range of programs including exhibitions, performances, free community cultural events, and studio-based classes and workshops in the visual, performing and literary arts. Arts Council of Princeton programs are designed to be high-quality, engaging, affordable and accessible for the diverse population in the greater Princeton region. To learn more, visit artscouncilofprinceton.org.

Shows View More New Jersey Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You