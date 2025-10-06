Art House Productions Reveals 2025–2026 INKubator Playwrights Cohort

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Art House Productions has announced the 2025–2026 cohort of its INKubator New Play Program, a year-long generative residency for emerging and established playwrights.

This season’s playwrights are Allyson Dwyer, Oded Gross, Cristina Luzárraga, Erin Mallon, Kyle Mazer, and Ferdinand Moscat.

“We are delighted to welcome this exceptional group of playwrights into the 2025–2026 INKubator program,” said Meredith Burns, Executive Artistic Director of Art House Productions. “INKubator has become known for the meaningful support it provides and for offering a unique generative space for new work. Playwrights, even when working independently, benefit from being in community with their peers during the earliest stages of a play’s development. This year’s cohort reflects the imagination and ambition that make New Jersey’s theater community both distinct and forward-looking.”

About the INKubator Program

INKubator is designed to support the early stages of new play development through a collaborative and community-centered process. Playwrights meet monthly under the guidance of Program Director Alex Tobey to share new material, receive feedback, and develop the first draft of a new full-length play.

In May 2026, each playwright will present a public reading as part of the 8th Annual INKubator New Play Festival. Audiences will be invited to participate in post-show conversations with the writers, directors, and actors, offering insight into the creative process.

About the Selection Process

Submissions were evaluated through a collaborative process coordinated by Program Director Alex Tobey in partnership with INKubator alumni Neil Levi and M.D. Schaffer, Art House Productions Executive Artistic Director Meredith Burns, and Producing Director Joshua Feder.