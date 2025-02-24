Art House Productions & Kenia Rosete Dance Present Spring 2025 FOCUS Performance Series

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Art House Productions and Kenia Rosete Dance will present FOCUS, a dynamic contemporary dance series returning for Spring 2025. The program showcases innovative choreography and boundary-pushing movement, offering audiences an immersive experience in cutting-edge dance.

Launched in 2024, FOCUS has featured acclaimed choreographers such as Kyle Marshall, Kelly Guerrero, Mamiko Usuda, Nicole DeMaio, Amber Sloan, and Kenia Rosete. The Spring 2025 series will continue this legacy with three performances:March 13 – Featuring Kat Reese, Brush/McGrath (Works), Kenia Rosete Dance, and Meagan WoodsApril 10 – Choreographers TBDMay 22 – Choreographers TBD

All performances will take place at Art House Productions (345 Marin Boulevard, Jersey City, NJ) at 7:30 PM. The event is open to all ages. Audiences can learn more about the featured choreographers on the Art House Productions website ahead of each performance.For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.arthouseproductions.org

“We had an exciting FOCUS series last Fall with a talented group of artists and am looking forward to this Spring season's featured choreographers. We envisioned this dance series as an opportunity to showcase the vast landscape of movement in a shared program celebrating local artists. Each show is unique because of this and takes a life of its own inside Art House's beautiful black box theater,” says Kenia Rosete, FOCUS producer. “Dance has a way of immersing the audience and conveying powerful emotions. I've been told by audience members in previous shows how moved they were by the different acts. There's something for everyone each night.”

“FOCUS offers an incredible opportunity for the community to engage with the limitless creativity of contemporary dance,” said Meredith Burns, Executive Artistic Director of Art House Productions. “Kenia Rosete is a powerful and visionary artist, and through this series, we're able to present choreography that challenges conventions and invites audiences into an immersive and captivating experience.”

