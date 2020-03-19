Art House Productions Connects With Audiences Through Virtual Community Events

Art House Productions has announced the first week of virtual community events, including a Story Slam! and Drag Bingo. Both events will utilize the online service Zoom, which is free for participants. In collaboration with No Dominion Theatre Co., Art House will host a free Virtual Story Slam! on Thursday, March 19 at 7:00pm EST. Harmonica Sunbeam will host live Drag Bingo on Friday, March 20 at 8:00pm EST.

Presented by Art House Productions & No Dominion Theatre Co., the virtual Story Slam! will feature live stories told by local performers that focus on themes we are all currently experiencing during this difficult time, such as fear of the unknown, finding human connection in a time of need, failure of technology when communication is vital, and endurance of the arts. We're thrilled to feature Nancy Méndez-Booth, Carrie Lee O'Dell, Ali Longo, and Michael Joel. The event will conclude with the opportunity for viewers to share their stories, too!

At 7:00pm EST, those wishing to participate should click this link to join via Zoom: https://zoom.us/j/102363230. Admission is free. Suggested donation $5; donations will be accepted online: http://bit.ly/3a7Q5S4.

Join the staff at Art House and Jersey City's favorite Queen, Harmonica Sunbeam for a DRAG BINGO extravaganza this Friday, March 20th at 8:00pm EST! Harmonica will host 4 virtual rounds of BINGO using Zoom. Each round's winner gets a prize, PLUS the winner of the 4th and final round receives a CASH prize.

Bingo boards cost $10 each. As in regular bingo, you can use the same board for all 4 games or buy more to increase your odds. Boards will be emailed after registration. To register online, please visit: http://bit.ly/2Uicy8c. Registration closes March 20th at 5:00pm EST.

Harmonica Sunbeam, Jersey City's favorite Drag Queen, was hailed as "An all around phenomenon" by Michael Cook of OutinJersey.Com. "She is a trailblazer, activist, and all around phenomenon. Sunbeam has crafted a career spanning several decades." She also hosts Drag Queen Story Hour.

Zoom is an online video conferencing software that allows you to virtually interact when in-person meetings and events aren't possible. Participants must have wifi, download the application on a computer or smartphone, and sign up for a free Zoom account to participate. The Art House staff are available to help troubleshoot registration and download; please email info@arthouseproductions.org for assistance.

Art House is working creatively to deliver digital content during this pandemic. While the doors to our physical space might be temporarily closed, we are here in the digital space as a source of strength, creativity, humor, and light when you need a bit of inspiration and affirmation.

In the coming days, weeks, and months, we're planning artist features & profiles, performance videos, online galleries, and livestreaming community events! For information about upcoming digital events and features, please visit https://www.arthouseproductions.org/pages/art-home, along with our Facebook, Twitter & Instagram for more information. To sign up for Art House's mailing list, please click here: http://bit.ly/398W33P.

Art House Productions is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization committed to the development and presentation of the performing and visual arts in Jersey City, NJ. Art House Productions presents theater, performing and visual arts festivals, arts events, visual art exhibitions, and adult and youth art classes For more information about our programs, please visit our website at www.arthouseproductions.org. Follow us on social media @arthouseproductions @arthouseprods.





