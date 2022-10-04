Art House Productions Announces 2022-2023 INKubator Playwrights

Art House Productions has announced the 2022-2023 cohort of its INKubator Program. INKubator is a year-long new play process for a select group of 6 New Jersey-Associated playwrights in residence at Art House Productions. This year's playwrights are Micharne Cloughley, Amir-Gabriel Gad, Adin Lenahan, Iraisa Ann Reilly, Edwin Rivera-Arias, and Emmy Weissman.

Playwrights will meet on a monthly basis alongside program director Alex Tobey to share new work, receive feedback, and develop a first draft of a new play. In the spring, each writer will team up with a director and actors to present a public reading as a part of Art House Productions' 5th Annual INKubator New Play Festival scheduled for May 2023. Audiences who attend the festival will have the opportunity to participate in conversations with the writers, directors, and actors following each performance.

"After two years of collaborating remotely, I can't wait to sit around a table with this cohort and build new plays in person! This year's cohort and their plays have strong local ties, so it feels especially fitting that we are gathering in Art House's brand new home in downtown Jersey City," says INKubator Program Director Alex Tobey.

INKubator playwrights will be the first cohort with access to Art House Productions' new space inside the Hendrix, on Marin Boulevard between Bay Street and Morgan Street. In addition to official INKubator programming, playwrights will also have the ability to utilize the space for meetings, rehearsals, and readings.

Submissions were evaluated through a process coordinated by INKubator Program Director, Alex Tobey, in partnership with INKubator alumni playwrights Maddie Dennis-Yates and Christian Mendonça, and Art House Productions' Meredith Burns.

The following finalists were also honored in this year's submission process: Eric Craft, Gina Femia, Justin Halle, James La Bella, Dave Osmundsen and Camille Thomas.

Meredith Burns, Executive Artistic Director of Art House Productions, says, "This year's INK cohort reflects the talent and diversity of New Jersey. Each of the six playwrights is deeply connected to our state, and the work they create throughout the next 9 months will reflect that. We're proud to represent this side of the river and we're grateful to all the artists who feel similarly."

Art House Productions is generously supported by The New Jersey State Council on the Arts, SILVERMAN, public funds from the Jersey City Arts and Culture Trust Fund, The Princeton Area Community Foundation, The New Jersey Theatre Alliance, The Hudson County Office of Cultural Affairs, The KRE Group, CoolVines, and the Alliance of Resident Theatres / New York.