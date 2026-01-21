Anthony Braxton Joins NEC Jazz Composers' Orchestra for a Special Performance

🎭 NEW! New Jersey Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Jersey & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Composer, educator, and saxophonist Anthony Braxton '25 hon. DM, the revered NEA Jazz Master who's received honors including MacArthur and Guggenheim fellowships, will join the NEC Jazz Composers' Orchestra in concert on Thursday, February 12 at Jordan Hall, 290 Huntington Avenue, Boston. Admission to the 7:30 p.m. concert is free, but tickets are required. For information visit necmusic.edu.



The orchestra coached by Frank Carlberg performs Braxton's music for large ensemble from various periods, including Ghost Trance Music, quartet pieces, and pulse track structures. Braxton's longtime collaborator James Fei is also featured. Smaller ensembles including trios and duets will also perform.



In addition to participating in the concert, Braxton presents a masterclass on Wednesday, February 11 at 2 p.m. in Eben Jordan Ensemble Room. Information at necmusic.edu.



Born in Chicago, Anthony Braxton is recognized as one of the most important musicians, educators, and creative thinkers of the past 50 years. He is highly esteemed in the experimental music community for the revolutionary quality of his work and for the mentorship and inspiration he has provided to generations of younger musicians. Drawing upon a disparate mix of influences from John Coltrane to Karlheinz Stockhausen, Braxton has created a unique musical system that celebrates the concept of global creativity and our shared humanity. His work examines core principles of improvisation, structural navigation, and ritual engagement — innovation, spirituality, and intellectual investigation. From his early work as a pioneering solo performer in the late 1960s through to his eclectic experiments on Arista Records in the 1970s, his landmark quartet of the 1980s, and more recent endeavors, such as his cycle of Trillium operas and the day-long, installation-based Sonic Genome Project, his vast body of work is unparalleled. His small ensembles of the 1970s through to the present day are considered among the most innovative groups of their respective eras, while his Creative Orchestra Music has brought together the varying streams of American jazz orchestras, marching bands, and experimental practices with the traditions of European concert music in a wholly individual compositional voice. His continuing and evolving current systems of the past 15 years, including Ghost Trance Music, Diamond Curtain Wall Music, Falling River Music, Echo Echo Mirror House Music, and ZIM Music, have served as the artistic incubators for some of the most exciting artists of the current generation. Braxton's many awards include a 1981 Guggenheim Fellowship, a 1994 MacArthur Fellowship, a 2013 Doris Duke Performing Artist Award, a 2014 NEA Jazz Master Award, and honorary doctorates from Université de Liège (Belgium), New England Conservatory, and the 2020 United States Artists Fellowship.