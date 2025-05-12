Andrew Dice Clay Takes the Stage At State Theatre New Jersey This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



State Theatre New Jersey will present Andrew Dice Clay Live in Concert on Friday, May 30 at 8pm. Andrew Dice Clay is one of America's most controversial and outrageous comics.

Dice is a Rock and Roll comedy legend. When he released his debut album, Dice, the parental advisory label simply read “Warning: This album is offensive.” Despite media backlash, Dice’s rise to fame was nothing less than meteoric, creating “Dicemania.” He’s sold out hundreds of arenas across the country and was the only performer ever “Banned for Life from MTV” (a ban which has since been lifted).

Dice has released numerous gold and platinum-selling albums including the Rick Rubin-produced The Day The Laughter Died (among the five releases Rubin produced for Dice); best-selling DVDs (Dice Rules!); and starred in several one-hour HBO, pay per view, and Showtime stand-up specials including No Apologies, The Diceman Cometh, and Indestructible.

In recent years, Dice’s career has experienced a resurgence including his recurring role on the final season of Entourage (2011). He starred to great critical acclaim alongside Cate Blanchett and Alec Baldwin in Woody Allen’s Blue Jasmine (2013); in Martin Scorsese’s Vinyl (2016); in the award-winning, blockbuster hit, A Star Is Born (2018) alongside Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga; and most recently in Hulu’s Pam & Tommy. His other notable TV credits include two seasons (2016-2017) of his Showtime series, called Dice, very loosely based on his own life.

In 2014, Simon & Schuster published Dice’s brutally honest, unapologetic, and uncensored autobiography The Filthy Truth, in which Dice chronicles his remarkable rise, fall, and triumphant return.

Currently, Dice’s “on the street” videos on Instagram and TikTok have resulted in him being hailed as a contemporary cultural phenomenon tackling the modern zeitgeist. He is now in discussions with production companies to take these videos to television.

For tickets, more information, or group discounts, call State Theatre Guest Services at 732-246-SHOW (7469) or visit online at STNJ.org. State Theatre Guest Services, located at 15 Livingston Ave, New Brunswick NJ, is open by phone and email only, Tuesday through Friday from 11am to 5pm. For in-person purchases, Guest Services is open Tuesday through Friday from 12pm to 4:30pm. Additional ticket and transaction fees may apply.

