Ana Gasteyer & More to Perform at Kean Stage This Holiday Season

Classical music ensemble Frisson presents A Classic Christmas by Frisson on Sunday, December 10 at 3:00 p.m.

Kean Stage will present three holiday shows that are sure to delight audiences of all ages at Kean University's Enlow Recital Hall (215 North Avenue, Hillside, NJ) and Wilkins Theatre (1000 Morris Avenue, Union, NJ) in December. 

Classical music ensemble Frisson presents A Classic Christmas by Frisson on Sunday, December 10 at 3:00 p.m. at Enlow Recital Hall. The group of rising and established musicians performs music from The Nutcracker, Winter from Vivaldi's Four Seasons, Sleigh Ride, Carol of the Bells, Frackenpohl's A Christmas Jazz Suite, and more. The entire audience gets into the holiday spirit when the show finishes with a rousing audience sing-a-long of traditional Christmas Carols!

From the producers of Rockin' Road To Dublin comes the new sensational Christmas season musical, Christmas In Killarney, on Thursday, December 14 at 7:30 p.m. at Wilkins Theatre. Created by the “2009 World Champion of Irish Dance” Scott Doherty and worldwide touring Irish musician Chris Smith, Christmas In Killarney combines the excitement of Irish dance with the harmonies of traditional Christmas classics. Set in Killarney, Ireland in the late 1920s, Christmas In Killarney shows what it means to celebrate Christmas the ‘Irish' way, where many of our own Christmas traditions originated..

Best known for her iconic performances on Saturday Night Live, actress, comedian, and singer Ana Gasteyer will perform at Enlow Recital Hall on Sunday, December 17 at 7:00 p.m. in support of Sugar and Booze, her recent album of seasonal favorites and holiday originals which topped numerous “Best Holiday Album” lists. Called “an uproarious homage to Christmas albums of old” by Billboard and “the magical love child of Astrud Gilberto and Lucille Ball — an unexpectedly perfect combination” by BUST Magazine, the album was released to rave reviews.  

Tickets for the Kean Stage 2023-2024 season can be purchased online at keanstage.com or by contacting the Box Office at (908) 737-7469. The Box Office is currently open Monday and Tuesday, 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. and Wednesday-Friday, 10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.

ABOUT KEAN STAGE

Kean Stage at Kean University educates, entertains and challenges audiences by presenting high-quality programs that reflect the diversity of the region and of the arts. These cultural offerings complement the intellectual life of the classroom for our students, increase opportunities for community engagement, and provide affordable access to the arts for New Jersey residents. Audiences of all ages are invited to enjoy a wide range of professional theatre, Broadway tours, dance performances, concerts, international films and family-friendly shows. In addition, Kean Stage encourages University students to attend events, and provides several opportunities to explore the performing arts through masterclasses, workshops, lectures, and employment opportunities as ushers, backstage technicians and box office staff. Visit keanstage.com.

ABOUT KEAN UNIVERSITY

Kean University, New Jersey's urban research university, is a national institution of higher education recognized for its diversity, innovation and the social mobility of its graduates. Founded in 1855 as a teachers college, Kean has evolved into a thriving research university that supports students as they persist to graduation, give back to their communities and launch successful careers. Kean's six colleges offer more than 50 undergraduate programs, six doctoral degree programs and more than 70 options leading to master's degrees, professional diplomas or certifications, across a full range of academic subjects. With campuses in Union, Toms River and Manahawkin, New Jersey, and Wenzhou, China, as well as Kean Online, the University provides students of all backgrounds an affordable and accessible world-class education. Learn more at Learn more at kean.edu.

