Amy Grant To Perform At Mayo Performing Arts Center This October

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Mayo Performing Arts Center (MPAC) will welcome six-time GRAMMY Award and 26-time GMA Dove Award winner Amy Grant for An Evening with Amy Grant: Songs/Stories/Memories on Wednesday, October 8, 2025, at 7:30 p.m.

With a career spanning more than 40 years, Grant has evolved from her gospel roots into an iconic pop star, songwriter, television personality, philanthropist, and, as many have dubbed her, “The Queen of Christmas.” She has sold over 30 million albums worldwide, generated more than 1 billion global streams, and earned six No. 1 hits along with 10 Top 40 pop singles and 17 Top 40 adult contemporary tracks.

Her legacy includes three multi-platinum albums, six platinum albums, four gold albums, and groundbreaking milestones such as becoming the first Contemporary Christian artist to achieve a platinum record, hit No. 1 on the pop charts, and perform at the GRAMMY Awards. Beyond her recording career, Grant has become a beloved holiday performer, with millions of Christmas albums sold and an annual Christmas at the Ryman residency alongside husband Vince Gill in Nashville.

In 2022, Grant was honored as one of five recipients of the Kennedy Center Honors for lifetime artistic achievement. She has also been inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame, received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and was named to the Music City Walk of Fame. More recently, she released her first new music in a decade with the singles “Trees We’ll Never See” and “What You Heard,” and continues to perform in more than 60 cities each year.

Ticket Information

An Evening with Amy Grant: Songs/Stories/Memories will take place Wednesday, October 8, 2025, at 7:30 p.m. at Mayo Performing Arts Center, 100 South Street, Morristown, NJ. Tickets are $57–$109 (fees included) and are available at www.MayoArts.org or by calling (973) 539-8008.