When the American Theater Group's The Evolution of (Henry) Mann premieres at The Fellowship Cultural Arts Center this week, it will mark not only a reimagined version of a promising new musical, but also the culmination of 40+ year friendship between composer/lyricist Douglas J. Cohen and ATG's Producing Artistic Director Jim Vagias.

Cohen is a Drama Desk and Drama League nominee, whose works include Children's Letters to God, The Opposite of Sex, No Way to Treat a Lady and Don't Stay Safe, and a recipient of many honors including the Fred Ebb and Richard Rodgers Awards. Vagias has produced over 50 new and classic plays and musicals, including 19 world premieres, nine of which successfully transferred to Off-Broadway including I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change, Marry Harry, Himself and Nora and Swingtime Canteen. The Evolution of (Henry) Mann tells the story of a 30-something single New Yorker, who is seeking his perfect mate in today's modern world.

While students at Amherst College in the late 1970s, the two met during a production of Godspell, with Jim, a senior, portraying Jesus and Doug, a freshman, as one of his disciples. They claim they had an immediate bond and have remained in close touch, especially once they were both in the New York area. The entire cast felt that same bond and recently reconnected via a four-hour Zoom call, as if no time had passed. An in-person reunion is planned for the near future.

"Well, obviously, whoever plays Jesus has big shoes to fill," joked Cohen, "but Jim was so grounded and instilled a calmness and supportiveness to put the rest of us at ease." According to Cohen, those qualities, along with his exceptional honesty, and his commitment to whatever project he is involved in, have factored into his success in the theater industry. "Jim leads with his heart and head and can easily articulate his feelings in a very respectful manner," noted Cohen. He explained that Vagias was the only New York area producer who flew across the country a number of years ago to attend his new show, The Gig. After seeing it, Vagias immediately said he would produce it in NY and made good on that promise, to great acclaim.

Vagias sings Cohen's similar praises, explaining how he "is insanely talented" and a "joy to be around. He's a passionate creator, and a generous, kind, funny person. His work resonates with me. There is one song in particular, 'I Can't Live Without Your Horn' from The Gig that brings me to tears even after hearing it hundreds of times. He is a true gift to those of us who adore musical theater."

The Evolution of (Henry) Mann has been in development for nearly a decade in workshops and productions at respected venues such as Goodspeed and the Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma. It's written by Dan Elish, best known for the musical 13, and is based on his novel, Nine Wives, about a young man's experiences dating in New York City. When Vagias saw its New York premiere in 2018, he enjoyed the tuneful score and saw great potential in the characters and story. "I thought it was the perfect feel-good show to welcome back audiences to live theater post-COVID, but I was also determined to approach it as a new work, with some necessary character development and some changes to the score. We've removed one song and added another, which strengthens the piece," he noted. The lead character Henry has undergone a significant transformation, and is a conduit to represent today's modern times.

In addition to Elish's insightful revisions, the pair credit up-and-coming Director Jason Aguirre, currently a member of the Roundabout Theatre Company's Director's Group, with bringing a fresh perspective to the piece. "Jason is very smart and focused and has definitely brought a new outlook, always pushing for more complexity. We are excited for what the future holds for him," said Vagias.

Cohen and Vagias believe (Henry) Mann will be an antidote for all of the negativity and darkness COVID has brought to the world. "This show expresses what it's like to fall in love, to experience joy, to connect as humans," notes Cohen. "We hope audiences forget their troubles and are happily immersed in this world, full of the promise of what lies ahead."

And what will the future bring for these long-time friends? "I'd love to perform 'The Sunshine Boys' together," says Cohen - only half-joking. "We have such an easy repartee with one another that it would be great fun." In the meantime, they're relishing this opportunity to work closely together again, bring The Evolution of (Henry) Mann to new audiences with the same enthusiasm that they shared on the Amherst stage so many years ago. "Audiences are going to love this show," promises Vagias, "and we can't wait to bring it to them."

The Evolution of (Henry) Mann runs Oct. 14th-24th, with performances Thursdays - Saturdays at 7:30pm and Sundays at 2:30pm. Tickets are priced from $35-$55 and are available at www.fellowshipculturalarts.org or by calling 908-580-3892.