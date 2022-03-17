American Theater Group Receives Somerset County Grant

The American Theater Group (ATG), Somerset County's newest professional theater company, was recently awarded a $37,640 grant from the Somerset County Cultural and Heritage Commission.

"We are thrilled that the innovative and celebrated productions and educational programs that ATG produces are being recognized by the County," noted ATG Producing Artistic Director Jim Vagias. "These funds will help allow us to continue bringing outstanding theater to Somerset County and New Jersey residents."

ATG is currently in residence at the Mitchell and Ann Sieminski Theater at the Fellowship Cultural Arts Center in Basking Ridge.



American Theater Group (ATG), founded in 2012, produces new and classic works primarily by American Playwrights with an emphasis on the development of new works and the rediscovery of undeservedly neglected older ones. The company also focuses on offering quality arts-in-education programming. ATG programming is made possible in part by funds from the Somerset County Cultural & Heritage Commission, a partner of the New Jersey State Council on the Arts. More information can be found at www.americantheatergroup.org.