American Theater Group Hosts Juneteenth Celebration at New Union Arts Center

American Theater Group will present Juneteenth: A Celebration of Liberation at the DMK Stage at the Union Arts Center, located at 1980 Morris Avenue in Union, NJ, on Thurs. June 19th at 7pm.

An inspirational evening of music, dance, poetry, and more, Juneteenth: A Celebration of Liberation will feature Grammy-nominated artist Junior Mack, along with tap dancer extraordinaire Jeffry Foote, vocalist Sandra Ward and poet Doriane Swain. Preshow entertainment at 6:30pm will be provided by the 201 Experience, a revolutionary arts movement which brings together singers, actors, dancers, poets, rappers and visual artists to create a raw, passionate all-inclusive experience. The event will be hosted by ATG Co-Vice President Diane L. Parker.

“We are pleased to present what promises to be an exhilarating evening of outstanding entertainment from both new and established artists,” noted ATG Producing Artistic Director Jim Vagias. “This will be a wonderful opportunity for the community to experience top performers and local talent and come together in a beautiful new facility to celebrate Juneteenth.”

