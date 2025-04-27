American Repertory Ballet Concludes Season with PASIÓN

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



American Repertory Ballet’s 2024-2025 season at the New Brunswick Performing Arts Center concludes on May 9 - 11, 2025 with Pasión a joyful program with Spanish, Mexican, and Cuban choreographic ties. Featured choreography includes Paquita, an iconic classical ballet set in Spain, The Time That Runs Away by Stephanie Martinez, danced to popular songs from the ’50s and ’60s, and a dynamic world premiere with live music by Cuban choreographer Luis Napoles.

Originally choreographed by Joseph Mazilier and later restaged by Marius Petipa,

Paquita is one of the purest and most technically challenging ballets of the classical repertoire, known for its dynamic Spanish flair. ARB’s version will bring to life the beauty of the renowned pas de deux and pas de trois, virtuosic solos, and the precision of the corps de ballet. The captivating music by Ludwig Minkus combined with the technical brilliance on stage are sure to leave audiences with a lasting, jubilant impression.

The Time That Runs Away, choreographed by Stephanie Martinez, makes its triumphant

return after premiering on the NBPAC stage in October 2023. A co-commission with Madison Ballet, and heralded as “an example of dance art at its finest” by Critical Dance, the piece showcases nine dancers morphing dreamily through a variety of configurations to swooning music by artists such as Nat King Cole and The Mamas & The Papas. “The piece is kaleidoscoped,” says ARB Company Artist and The Time That Runs Away cast member Erikka Reenstierna-Cates, “illustrating unique patterns and shapes depending on how you twist it, but never strays far from its intention: the appreciation of love and loss and every moment in between — the gift of life, and the pertinent struggle to live it.”

Compasso, a world premiere from Luis Napoles, is an exciting choreographic journey for 16 dancers and a group of live musicians that explores the duality of expressing one’s personal identity while simultaneously relishing the joy of belonging to a larger group. “This powerful fusion of self expression and deep connection blends individual sparks into a shared rhythm, a united heartbeat,” says Napoles. “In that space, you're not just seen - you're felt, and you feel others too. Dance becomes more than art; it becomes a celebration of belonging, of being part of something greater while never losing the essence of you. It's raw, it's real, and it's pure joy.”

ABOUT American Repertory Ballet

With a distinctive reputation for innovation and individuality, American Repertory Ballet (ARB) is recognized as one of the state’s premier performing arts organizations. Presenting classical repertory alongside new and existing contemporary work, ARB is a founding resident company of the New Brunswick Performing Arts Center while also performing in major venues across New Jersey and beyond for an annual audience of more than 30,000. Founded in 1954 as the Princeton Ballet Society, ARB has been designated a “Major Arts Institution'' by the New Jersey State Council on the Arts and has been awarded a Citation of Excellence by the Council. The company is a core partner of The Arts Institute of Middlesex County and has been recognized by the National Endowment for the Arts and other major foundations and leaders in the field as a prominent force in the field of dance. Princeton Ballet School, ARB’s official school, attracts talent from around the world while providing opportunities for local students of all ages, such as through its award winning DANCE POWER program. Find American Repertory Ballet online at arballet.org.

