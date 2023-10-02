American Idol Finalist and Tony Nominee Constantine Maroulis To Perform Live at the Sieminski Theater On October 14

Constantine Maroulis to Perform Live at Sieminski Theater on October 14

By: Oct. 02, 2023

The Sieminski Theater will present a one-night-only, unforgettable performance by American Idol finalist and Broadway Tony Award nominee Constantine Maroulis. Don't miss this exceptional opportunity to witness the magic of Constantine Maroulis as he takes the Sieminski Theater stage in Basking Ridge, NJ on October 14 at 7:30 PM.

Currently captivating audiences in the smash hit musical, "Rock and Roll Man" off-Broadway at New World Stages, Constantine Maroulis is set to bring his extraordinary talent to the Sieminski Theater for a night of music, stories, and pure entertainment.

Known for his remarkable journey on the fourth season of American Idol, Constantine Maroulis became a household name with his charisma, rock 'n' roll edge, and astounding vocals that enthralled judges and millions of viewers worldwide. His memorable performances on the show, including a spine-tingling rendition of Queen's iconic "Bohemian Rhapsody," left an indelible mark on the world of entertainment.

Constantine's dedication to his craft and relentless work ethic propelled him to success beyond American Idol. He took the Broadway stage by storm, starring in acclaimed productions such as "Rock of Ages" and "Jekyll and Hyde." His role in "Rock of Ages" catapulted him to Broadway stardom, earning him a Tony Award nomination and widespread critical acclaim.

Constantine Maroulis has not only shone as a performer but has also made his mark as a producer, with involvement in the Tony-nominated Broadway revival of Deaf West's "Spring Awakening" and many other exciting upcoming projects.

At the Sieminski Theater, Constantine Maroulis will perform a captivating blend of Broadway hits, ranging from classic Sondheim to contemporary Wildhorn, all infused with the classic rock jams that made "Rock of Ages" a sensation. Accompanied by a piano, Maroulis will regale the audience with personal stories, creating an intimate connection with everyone in attendance.

Tickets are available online at Click Here or by phone at 908-580-3892. Tickets range from $35.00 to $55.00 with discounts available for students and seniors. The theater is located at 8000 Fellowship Road, Basking Ridge on the campus of Fellowship Village.

Enjoy an exceptional preshow dining experience at Wilson's Tapas Bar Lounge restaurant before the evening performance. Located steps away from the Sieminski Theater, culinary dishes prepared by Fellowship Village's award-winning executive chef feature only the freshest ingredients and highest quality. Make a reservation by calling 908-580-3818 for 5:30 pm for the show date.

About the Sieminski Theater: Bringing a professional performing arts venue with a diverse lineup of entertainment to Basking Ridge and the surrounding communities makes the Sieminski Theater and Somerset County an artistic and cultural destination. We enjoy a newly expanded performance schedule from American Theater Group, Light Opera of New Jersey, New Jersey Festival Orchestra, Trilogy Repertory, and countless national touring groups. Our intimate, award-winning non-profit venue features technical amenities that rival any Broadway theater. Visit us at Click Here to view our upcoming entertainment schedule, where any seat is the best seat in the house.




