Always Love Lucy Theatre Brings One-Acts By Sutro and James To Trenton Next Week

The performance is on September 17.

Sep. 07, 2022  

On September 17, Always Love Lucy Theatre and the Trenton Free Public Library are bringing The Open Door by British playwright Alfred Sutro (pictured) to life for the Trenton community.

Called "A Duologue in One Act", The Open Door centers around bachelor Sir Geoffrey Transom (Kevin Rios) and the married Lady Gertrude Torminster (Jennifer Kim). What starts as a harmless conversation set in a cottage in late 19th-century England becomes a heavy emotional confession to which modern audiences can relate.

Kevin Rios and Jennifer Kim will immediately follow The Open Door with the one-act comedy The History of Why The Chicken Crossed the Road by Jennye James. Set in 1847 New York City at the Knickerbocker Magazine offices, assistant Elizabeth (Kim) brings a new riddle "Why Did the Chicken Crossed the Road?" for the approval of her formidable boss (Rios) in hopes of being published. They go back and forth -- in song, no less -- on the merits of the riddle.

Both one-act plays are directed by Saima Huq, MPH. HuQ is the founder and producer of Always Love Lucy Theatre, and a Trenton native.




