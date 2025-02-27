Alvin Ailey Dance Theater To End National Tour At NJPAC This May

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater will return to the New Jersey Performing Arts Center on Mother's Day Weekend, Friday-Sunday, May 9-11, 2025, as the final stop on its coast-to-coast 2025 United States tour in a season celebrating the life and legacy of Artistic Director Emerita Judith Jamison (1943-2024).

Led by Interim Artistic Director Matthew Rushing, the passionate spirit and extraordinary technique of Ailey's dancers will be showcased in three exciting performances featuring world premieres, new productions, repertory favorites, and Ailey classics. Other NJPAC activities include Ailey Day—a free community day of dance classes (May 3), a Schooltime Performance for young students (May 9), a special panel discussion paying homage to Judith Jamison (May 9) and this summer, AileyCamp Newark returns July – August, providing students ages 11-14 a life-changing experience through dance and the arts and culminates with a final performance (August 6).

Ailey's 32 dancers include two New Jersey natives: Montclair's Chalvar Monteiro and Newark's Christopher Taylor; and three AileyCamp alumni: Solomon Dumas, De'Anthony Vaughan and Taylor, who attended the inaugural AileyCamp Newark in 2011.

This year's exciting world premieres include: Sacred Songs by Matthew Rushing, former AILEY dancers Jamar Roberts's Al-Andalus Blues and Hope Boykin's Finding Free, and Many Angels—the first premiere for the Company by Lar Lubovitch. Sacred Songs features music used in the original 1960 premiere of Alvin Ailey's seminal Revelations but later omitted, resurrecting and reimaging those spirituals—with the collaboration of creative associate and musical director Du'Bois A'Keen—as an offering to our present need for lamentation, faith, and joy. To coincide with the tour, A'Keen has released a Sacred Songs Suite album featuring his brilliant team of musicians in a live recording of the soundtrack, along with some bonus songs. The spirituals, influenced by the sounds of jazz, West African drums, gospel, hip hop, and calypso, are available to purchase as an album or individually and on all streaming platforms for free.

Al-Andalus Blues is an abstract ensemble piece that journeys back in time to the golden age of Al-Andalus, evoking the northern African Moors who flourished in the south of present-day Spain prior to the Christian Reconquista. Finding Free is an insightful collaboration with pianist Matthew Whitaker's original score, examining the challenges and restrictions throughout life's peaks and valleys. Many Angels features Lubovitch's renowned lush choreography and musicality set to Gustav Mahler's Symphony No. 5, meditating on the question by 13th century theologian St. Thomas Aquinas “How many angels can dance on the head of a pin?”

Additional productions include a special 25th anniversary production of Ronald K. Brown's spellbinding Grace. Set to Duke Ellington's classic "Come Sunday," Peven Everett's hit "Gabriel," and the irresistible pulse of Fela Kuti's Afro-Pop, Grace depicts individuals on a journey to the promised land, expanding from a single angel-like figure in white to the fireball intensity of 12 powerful dancers. In addition to Grace, another favorite returning to the AILEY stage is Elisa Monte's Treading, a sculptural, mesmerizing duet featuring fluid, intricate movements that combine with Steve Reich's evocative music to create an aura of mystery and sensuality.

Newark audiences will be inspired by the power of Alvin Ailey's must-see American masterpiece Revelations, acclaimed around the world for sending hearts soaring and lifting audiences to their feet with its perfect blend of reverent grace and spiritual elation. Since its debut in 1960, Revelations has been moving audiences with its powerful storytelling and soul-stirring music, evoking timeless themes of determination, hope, and transcendence. An intimate reflection of Mr. Ailey's childhood memories of growing up in the South and attending services at Mount Olive Baptist Church in Texas, Revelations pays homage to the rich cultural heritage of the African American community and explores the emotional spectrum of the human condition.

The compelling story of the life, work, and legacy of Alvin Ailey is also the subject of Portrait of Ailey, a new eight-part documentary series available for free on PBS LearningMedia. Created by Ailey II Artistic Director Emerita Sylvia Waters, Portrait of Ailey uses rare historical film and still images as well as contemporary footage to create a sweeping narrative of Mr. Ailey as a performer, choreographer, celebrity, teacher, social activist, arts advocate, and the creator of an enduring institution. All eight chapters are currently available online, including a spotlight on Mr. Ailey's muse, Judith Jamison (The Whole Dancer chapter).

Program + Ticketing:

program subject to change

NJPAC is located at One Center Street, Newark, New Jersey; a short walk from the

Newark Penn Station stop by Newark-bound PATH Train or Amtrak.

Tickets: FREE-$94. To purchase, contact NJPAC at 1.888.GO.NJPAC/1.888.466.5722 or visit NJPAC.org/dance.



Fri 5.09 @ 8:00 p.m. Public Performance (pre-show panel discussion @ 6:00pm)

Grace / Finding Free / Cry (special excerpt) / Revelations



Sat 5.10 @ 8:00 p.m. Public Performance

Sacred Songs / Treading / Many Angels / Revelations



Sun 5.11 @ 3:00 p.m. Public Performance

Grace / Finding Free / Cry (special excerpt) / Revelations

Additional Offerings:

Sat 5.03 @ 10:00 a.m.–2:00 p.m. Ailey Day

A favorite annual event for families in the Newark area, this free program offers dance classes for children and adults taught by professional artists, including Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater alumni, Ailey Arts In Education Teaching Artists and students, and more.

Fri 5.09 @ 12:30 p.m. SchoolTime Performance

Open to schools only (not general public)

Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater's school-time performance introduces area students to the magic of Alvin Ailey's must-see masterpiece Revelations. The hour-long educational experience, moderated by one of Ailey's dancers, also features excerpts of Ailey classics and an insider's look behind-the-scenes to inspire young people.

Fri 5.09 @ 6:00 p.m. Panel Discussion in Tribute to Judith Jamison

A special pre-performance event paying homage to Judith Jamison with panelists to be announced soon. Available free to the evening's performance ticketholders.



Wed 8.06 @ 7:00 p.m. AileyCamp Newark Performance

A unique summer day camp program for middle school students ages 11-14, AileyCamp will operate in 10 cities across the country, including Newark (July 1 – August 8; now accepting applications). In partnership with AILEY Arts In Education & Community Programs, NJPAC founded this six-week program for Newark kids in 2011. More than a dance program, AileyCamp provides young people a safe space to develop their self-esteem, creative expression, and critical thinking skills, ultimately helping them reach their unlimited potential. The 2025 summer camp culminates with a special performance by the students on the NJPAC stage on Wednesday, August 6 at 7pm.

ABOUT Alvin Ailey AMERICAN DANCE THEATER

Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, recognized by U.S. Congressional resolution as a vital American “Cultural Ambassador to the World,” grew from a now-fabled March 1958 performance in New York that changed forever the perception of American dance. Forged during a pivotal moment in the civil rights movement, the Company was established to uplift the African American experience while transcending boundaries of race, faith, and nationality with its universal humanity. Founded by Alvin Ailey, the posthumous recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom—the nation's highest civilian honor. Before his untimely death in 1989, Mr. Ailey named Judith Jamison as his successor, and for 21 years she led the Company to unprecedented success.

Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater has performed for an estimated 25 million people in 71 countries on 6 continents—as well as millions more through television broadcasts, film screenings, and online platforms—promoting the uniqueness of the African American cultural experience and the preservation and enrichment of the American modern dance tradition. In addition to being the Principal Dance Company of New York City Center, where its performances have become a year‐end tradition, the Ailey company performs annually at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts; The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, DC; the Auditorium Theatre in Chicago; The Fox Theatre in Atlanta; Zellerbach Hall in Berkeley, CA, and at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center in Newark where it is the Principal Resident Affiliate, and appears frequently in other major theaters throughout the United States and the world during extensive yearly tours.

The Ailey organization also includes Ailey II (1974), a second performing company of emerging young dancers and innovative choreographers; The Ailey School (1969), one of the most extensive dance training programs in the world; Ailey Arts in Education & Community Programs, which brings dance into the classrooms, communities, and lives of people of all ages; and Ailey Extension (2005), a program offering dance and fitness classes to the general public, which began with the opening of Ailey's permanent home—the largest building dedicated to dance in New York City, the dance capital of the world—named The Joan Weill Center for Dance, at 55th Street at 9th Avenue in New York City.

