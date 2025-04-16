Algonquin Arts Theatre to Hold Auditions for THE WIZARD OF OZ and RENT

Both productions will run this summer.
Algonquin Arts Theatre will hold open auditions for its two summer musicals: the enchanting family favorite The Wizard of Oz and the iconic rock musical Rent. Opportunities are available for performers of all ages, with a mix of in-person and virtual audition options.
For detailed audition requirements, song/scene cuts, and more information on each show, visit https://www.algonquinarts.org/auditions.php.
Performances: July 12–27, 2025
Directed by: Anthony Greco
Musical Direction: Stephen Strouse
Choreography: Jessica O'Brien
AYE Teaching Artist: Jennifer Eagan
Follow the Yellow Brick Road this summer as Algonquin brings the magic of The Wizard of Oz to life with 10 performances of the beloved musical. Open auditions are available for high schoolers, adults, and students in elementary and middle school through the Algonquin Youth Ensemble (AYE) program.
Audition Schedule (In-Person at Algonquin Arts Theatre, 60 Abe Voorhees Dr., Manasquan, NJ):
Tuesday, April 22 | 7:00 – 10:00 PM – High School & Adults
Thursday, April 24 | 7:00 – 10:00 PM – High School & Adults
Saturday, May 3 | 11:00 AM – 2:00 PM – Elementary/Middle School (AYE)
Virtual submissions (including a vocal audition and dance reel) will also be accepted. Email videos and inquiries to WizardOfOzAAT@gmail.com.
Audition Requirements:
Prepare 32 measures of a song in the style of the show. Bring piano/vocal sheet music in the correct key. Students under 18 may choose Disney songs or familiar selections. Audition sides and song cuts for specific roles are available online.
Roles available include Dorothy, Glinda, Scarecrow, Tinman, Lion, Wicked Witch, Wizard, and more, as well as Munchkins and Flying Monkeys through the AYE program.
Rehearsals begin in May, with mandatory tech week (July 6–11) and full availability required for all performance dates.
You must register to audition:
The Wizard of Oz Audition Form
Performances: August 9–17, 2025
Directed by: Ian Moore
Musical Direction: Mark Megill
Choreography by: Bridget Hughes
The summer heats up with a bold, passionate production of Rent—Jonathan Larson's Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize-winning musical that redefined a generation. This production will be cast by virtual submission only.
Submission Deadline: Monday, April 28, 2025
Submit via: Rent Audition Form
Audition Requirements:
Submit a 32-measure vocal video in the style of the show, along with a headshot and resume. Callbacks (by invitation only) will be held in-person at Algonquin in late April or early May.
Roles available include Roger, Mimi, Mark, Maureen, Angel, Collins, Joanne, and Benny. Performers must be 18+ to audition.
Rehearsals begin in late June, with mandatory tech week (August 4–8) and full availability required for all performance dates.
