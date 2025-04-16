Algonquin Arts Theatre to Hold Auditions for THE WIZARD OF OZ and RENT

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



​Algonquin Arts Theatre will hold open auditions for its two summer musicals: the enchanting family favorite The Wizard of Oz and the iconic rock musical Rent. Opportunities are available for performers of all ages, with a mix of in-person and virtual audition options.

For detailed audition requirements, song/scene cuts, and more information on each show, visit https://www.algonquinarts.org/auditions.php.



THE WIZARD OF OZ

Performances: July 12–27, 2025

Directed by: Anthony Greco

Musical Direction: Stephen Strouse

Choreography: Jessica O'Brien

AYE Teaching Artist: Jennifer Eagan

Follow the Yellow Brick Road this summer as Algonquin brings the magic of The Wizard of Oz to life with 10 performances of the beloved musical. Open auditions are available for high schoolers, adults, and students in elementary and middle school through the Algonquin Youth Ensemble (AYE) program.

Audition Schedule (In-Person at Algonquin Arts Theatre, 60 Abe Voorhees Dr., Manasquan, NJ):

Tuesday, April 22 | 7:00 – 10:00 PM – High School & Adults

Thursday, April 24 | 7:00 – 10:00 PM – High School & Adults

Saturday, May 3 | 11:00 AM – 2:00 PM – Elementary/Middle School (AYE)

Virtual submissions (including a vocal audition and dance reel) will also be accepted. Email videos and inquiries to WizardOfOzAAT@gmail.com.

Audition Requirements:

Prepare 32 measures of a song in the style of the show. Bring piano/vocal sheet music in the correct key. Students under 18 may choose Disney songs or familiar selections. Audition sides and song cuts for specific roles are available online.

Roles available include Dorothy, Glinda, Scarecrow, Tinman, Lion, Wicked Witch, Wizard, and more, as well as Munchkins and Flying Monkeys through the AYE program.

Rehearsals begin in May, with mandatory tech week (July 6–11) and full availability required for all performance dates.

You must register to audition:

The Wizard of Oz Audition Form



RENT

Performances: August 9–17, 2025

Directed by: Ian Moore

Musical Direction: Mark Megill

Choreography by: Bridget Hughes



The summer heats up with a bold, passionate production of Rent—Jonathan Larson's Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize-winning musical that redefined a generation. This production will be cast by virtual submission only.

Submission Deadline: Monday, April 28, 2025

Submit via: Rent Audition Form

Audition Requirements:

Submit a 32-measure vocal video in the style of the show, along with a headshot and resume. Callbacks (by invitation only) will be held in-person at Algonquin in late April or early May.

Roles available include Roger, Mimi, Mark, Maureen, Angel, Collins, Joanne, and Benny. Performers must be 18+ to audition.

Rehearsals begin in late June, with mandatory tech week (August 4–8) and full availability required for all performance dates.

