Algonquin Arts Theatre Announces 2023-2024 Broadway Series Featuring ELF: THE MUSICAL, GREASE & More

The season will also feature Avenue Q, The Hunchback of Notre Dame and more.

Feb. 14, 2023  

Algonquin Arts Theatre has announced the 2023-2024 Broadway Series featuring six musicals and two plays. Algonquin begins the summer with one of the world's most beloved musicals, The Sound of Music followed by the Tony Award-winning Avenue Q, an adults-only musical featuring puppets and actors. In October, Algonquin Arts Theatre presents our premiere of The Hunchback of Notre Dame based on the Victor Hugo novel with the beloved Disney music. Just in time for the holidays and back by popular demand is ELF: The Musical based on the 2003 film. In the winter, the theatre will present two thrilling plays, Ira Levin's murder mystery/comedy Deathtrap and Stephen King's Misery (adapted by William Goldman). The 2023-2024 season will close with two of the most popular musicals of all time, Fiddler on the Roof and Grease!

Broadway Series Subscriptions are available now and may be purchased at www.algonquinarts.org, by calling 732-528-9211 or by visiting the Algonquin Arts Theatre box office Monday through Saturday, 10AM-4PM located at 60 Abe Voorhees Drive, Manasquan, New Jersey. Single tickets will go on sale at 10AM on April 13, 2023.


For more information about Algonquin Arts Theatre, please visit www.AlgonquinArts.org.


ALGONQUIN ARTS THEATRE

(AAT) is a 501c(3) non-profit center for performing arts, providing cultural enrichment and arts education for residents and visitors of Central New Jersey and the Jersey Shore through high quality performances and programs in theatre, music, dance and film.

Located in Manasquan, N.J., AAT is an integral part of the Shore region, offering broad access to arts experiences across multiple disciplines. Deeply committed to education, AAT serves students of all ages not only through art and music instruction, but also through the unique communal conversation that exists between audience member and performer. A journeyman house, AAT features the work of young and emerging artists, designers and directors working alongside seasoned professionals.

AAT provides a platform for local and regional performers to showcase their work and offers audiences the opportunity to engage very directly and personally in the arts, fostering greater participation and providing an engaging means for exploring personal and societal issues through the world of the stage.




