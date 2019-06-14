Algonquin Announces Cast For July Production Of NEWSIES

Breaking News! Algonquin Arts Theatre has assembled a star-studded cast for its July production of Disney's Newsies.

Packed full of energetic music and thrilling choreography, "Newsies" tells the rousing tale of Jack Kelly, a charismatic newsboy and leader of a band of teenaged "newsies." When titans of publishing raise distribution prices at the newsboys' expense, Jack rallies newsies from across the city to strike against the unfair conditions and fight for what's right, all while inspiring the audience to do the same and to seize the day.

Based on the 1992 motion picture and inspired by a true story, Newsies features a Tony Award-winning score by Alan Menken and Jack Feldman and a book by Tony Award winner Harvey Fierstein.

The musical first premiered at the Paper Mill Playhouse in 2011 and made its Broadway debut in 2012, where it played for more than 1,000 performances before touring. Originating the role of Jack Kelly was broadway star, Jeremy Jordan working alongside Kara Lindsay as Katherine Plumber.

Featuring the now classic songs "Carrying the Banner," "Seize the Day," and "Santa Fe," Newsies is packed with non-stop thrills and a timeless message, perfect for theatre goers young and old.

"Newsies" opens at Algonquin Arts Theatre on Saturday, July 13 at 7:30 p.m. Sunday performances are on July 14, July 21, and July 28 at 3 p.m. Other performances will be on Friday, July 19 at 7:30 pm., Saturday, July 20 at 7:30 p.m., Thursday, July 25 at 2 p.m., Friday, July 26 at 7:30 p.m., and Saturday, July 27 at 7:30 p.m.

Premium tickets are $40 for adults, $37 for seniors, and $31 for students. Regular tickets are $32 for adults, $29 for seniors and $23 for students. To order, visit algonquinarts.org or call the Algonquin Box Office at 732-528-9211. The show is recommended for ages 8 and older. Children under age four will not be admitted.

Zach James from Brick, returns to Algonquin in the lead role. He was most recently seen as Simon in "Jesus Christ Superstar" at Algonquin and as Richie Valens in "The Buddy Holly Show." Bridget Huges from Jackson, recently seen as Ulla in "The Producers" at Algonquin, stars opposite of Zach as Katherine Plumber. Other veterans of Algonquin stage joining the cast are Luke Pearlberg from Brielle (Oliver in "Oliver!") as Crutchie and Matt Giunco (Link in "Hairspray") from Manasquan as Davey.

Max O'Reilly from will be playing Les, while Ike/Spot Conlon will be portrayed by Sean Ferguson. Edward Itte will be returning to the Algonquin stage as Albert. The talented Nicole Picnic will be featured as the talented salon singer, Medda Larkin.

The rest of the band of "newsies" includes Nick Bryant as Buttons, Gavin Bailey as Finch, James Grande as Henry, Matt Blankely as JoJo/Darcy, Sophie Creed as Mikki, Michael Bahney as Mush, Ryan Swanson as Race, Kieran McMenaman as Romeo, Dan Burg as Splasher, and Brigid McCarthy as Tommy Boy.

Joseph Pulitzer will be played by Paul Caliendo who has numerous recent featured roles including Doc in "West Side Story". Doug Moore will continue to show off his range as Nunzio/Roosevelt. Nick D'Ambrosia will be adding Weisel to his list of roles.

The remaining cast members include John B Geckle Jr, Jayden Fusco, Chip Heptig, Joe Bei, Spencer Todd, Stepehen Doucette and Anton Deluca, Joe Bryant, Hannah Teza, McKenzy Hupke, Analise Peimonte, and Alyssa Lego.

"Newsies" is directed by Ian Moore (The Little Mermaid, West Side Story) with musical direction by Stephen Strouse, and choreography by Anthony Giorgio. "Newsies" is presented through special arrangement with Musical Theatre International (MTI).





