Adam Vanek, McGee Maddox and More to Star in CATS National Tour Alongside Donna Vivino; New Casting Announced

The Jellicle Cats include Adam Vanek as "Alonzo," McGee Maddox as "Bill Bailey/Rum Tum Tugger," Elyse Collier as "Bombalurina," Jordan Betscher as "Cassandra," Maurice Dawkins as "Coricopat," Alexa Racioppi as "Demeter," Donna Vivino as "Grizabella," Annemarie Rosano as "Jellylorum," Dani Goldstein as "Jennyanydots," PJ DiGaetano as "Mistoffelees," Ben Sears as "Mungojerrie," Zachary S. Berger as "Munkustrap," Timothy Gulan as "Peter/Bustopher Jones/Asparagus," Brayden Newby as "Plato/Macavity," Brett Michael Lockley as "Pouncival," Adriana Negron as "Rumpleteazer," Nevada

Riley as "Sillabub," Giovanni DiGabriele as "Skimbleshanks," Melody Rose as "Tantomile," Cameron Edris as "Tumblebrutus," Adam Richardson as "Victor/Old Deuteronomy," Caitlin Bond as "Victoria," along with Erin Chupinsky, Alex Dorf, Devin Hatch, Madison Mitchell, Nathan Patrick Morgan, Charlotte O'Dowd, Austin Joseph Reynolds, Zachary Tallman, Tricia Tanguy and Loretta Williams.

Composed by Andrew Lloyd Webber and based on T.S. Eliot's Old Possum's Book of Practical Cats, the record-breaking musical spectacular has captivated audiences in over 30 countries and 15 languages and is soon to be on tour across North America! Featuring new sound design, direction and choreography for a new generation - experience CATS for the first time as it begins a new life, or let it thrill you all over again!

Below is a list of announced second year tour stops for CATS

Richmond, VA Altria Theater February 4 - February 9, 2020

Columbus, GA River Center for the Performing Arts February 11 - February 12, 2020

Jackson, MS Thalia Mara February 13 - February 14, 2020

Pensacola, FL Saenger Theatre February 15 - February 16, 2020

Fort Myers, FL Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall February 18 - February 23, 2020

Pittsburgh, PA Benedum Center February 25 - March 1, 2020

Utica, NY Stanley Theater March 3 - March 4, 2020

New Haven, CT Shubert Theater March 5 - March 8, 2020

Ottawa, ON National Arts Centre March 10 - March 15, 2020

Wilmington, NC Wilson Center March 24 - March 26, 2020

North Charleston, SC N. Charleston PAC March 27 - March 29, 2020

Indianapolis, IN Clowes Memorial Hall March 31 - April 5, 2020

St. Louis, MO Fox Theatre April 7 - April 19, 2020

Rochester, NY Auditorium Theatre April 21 - April 26, 2020

Schenectady, NY Proctors April 28 - May 3, 2020

Fort Wayne, IN Embassy Theater May 5 - May 6, 2020

New Brunswick, NJ State Theater May 8 - May 10, 2020

Midland, MI Center for the Arts May 12 - May 14, 2020

Kalamazoo, MI Miller Auditorium May 15 - May 17, 2020

Dayton, OH Schuster PAC May 26 - May 31, 2020

Springfield, MO Hammons PAC June 2 - June 4, 2020

Little Rock, AR Robinson Center June 5 - June 7, 2020

Cleveland, OH Palace Theatre/Playhouse Square June 9 - June 14, 2020

Columbia, SC Koger Center June 16 - June 18, 2020

Knoxville, TN Tennesse Theater June 19 - June 21, 2020

Greenville, SC Peace Center June 23 - June 28, 2020

The original Broadway production opened in 1982 at Broadway's Winter Garden Theatre, where it ran for 7,485 performances and 18 years. CATS was originally produced on Broadway by Cameron Mackintosh, The Really Useful Company Limited, David Geffen, and The Shubert Organization.

CATS returned to Broadway in 2016 in a stunning revival at the Neil Simon Theatre. Preview performances began Thursday, July 14, 2016, and officially opened on Sunday, July 31, 2016. CATS played its final performance on Saturday, December 30, 2017 after 16 previews and 593 regular performances.

The creative team for the new production of CATS includes John Napier (Scenic & Costume Design), Natasha Katz (Lighting Design), Mick Potter (Sound Design), choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, based on the original choreography by Gillian Lynne, and direction by Trevor Nunn.

Since its world premiere, CATS has been presented in over 30 countries, has been translated into 15 languages, and has been seen by more than 73 million people worldwide. Originally directed by Trevor Nunn with choreography and associate direction by Gillian Lynne, scenic and costume design by John Napier, lighting design by David Hersey, and sound design by Abe Jacob, CATS opened in the West End in 1981. The musical debuted on Broadway in 1982 where it won seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical. Both the original London and Broadway cast recordings won Grammy Awards for Best Cast Album. CATS hit song "Memory" has been recorded by over 150 artists from Barbra Streisand and Johnny Mathis to Liberace and Barry Manilow. The Tony Award-winning Best Musical held the title of longest-running musical in Broadway history until it was surpassed in 2006 by Lloyd Webber's The Phantom of the Opera. The original Broadway production closed on September 10, 2000 and is currently the fourth longest-running show in Broadway history. This marks the first tour of the first-ever Broadway revival of the iconic musical.

The first-ever, live-action film adaptation of CATS, produced by Universal Pictures and Working Title, opened Dec. 20, 2019.

The first national tour of the revival of CATS is licensed by The Really Useful Group and produced by The Shubert Organization, James L. Nederlander, The Really Useful Group and Cameron Mackintosh

For more information, please visit CatsTheMusical.com





