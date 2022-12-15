Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Dec. 15, 2022  
AND THAT'S WHY WE DRINK: ON THE ROCKS TOUR Comes To NJPAC, April 29, 2023

New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) presents an exciting evening with a unique show, AND THAT'S WHY WE DRINK: ON THE ROCKS TOUR hosted by New York Times bestselling authors Em Schulz and Christine Schiefer on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at 8 PM.

"And That's Why We Drink" is an award-winning comedy podcast where the paranormal and true-crime meet. Launched in February 2017, each new episode is a deep dive into whatever paranormal and true crime stories the hosts are obsessing over that week. The podcast has over 130 million lifetime downloads and consistently ranked at the top of the comedy podcast charts. The podcast is the winner of 2019, 2021, and 2022 People's Voice "Webby" award for Best Comedy Podcast and the 2022 People's Choice Podcast Award in the Comedy Category. Em and Christine have been touring the show since 2018 - with their latest live tour, "Here for the Boos," selling out across North America. In May 2022, Em and Christine released their first book together called "A Haunted Road Atlas," which debuted on the New York Times bestsellers list.

Tickets to see And That's Why We Drink go on-sale Friday, December 16 at 10:00 am, reserve tickets early by visiting NJPAC.org or calling 888. GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office.

New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC), located in downtown Newark, N.J., is America's most diverse performing arts center, and the artistic, cultural, educational and civic center of New Jersey - where great performances and events enhance and transform lives every day. NJPAC brings diverse communities together, providing access to all and showcasing the state's and the world's best artists while acting as a leading catalyst in the revitalization of its home city. Through its extensive Arts Education programs, which have reached almost 2 million children, NJPAC is shaping the next generation of artists and arts enthusiasts. NJPAC has attracted more than 10 million visitors since opening its doors in 1997, and nurtures meaningful and lasting relationships with each of its constituents.



