AN EVENING OF ALTON BROWN, MENOPAUSE THE MUSICAL 2, AND UB40: THE UNSTOPPABLE TOUR Go On Sale At MPAC

The Mayo Performing Arts Center has announced that tickets for three upcoming events — An Evening of Alton Brown, Menopause The Musical 2: Cruising Through ‘The Change’, and UB40: The Unstoppable Tour 2026 will go on sale Friday, January 30 at 10:00 a.m.

Alton Brown will appear at MPAC with An Evening of Alton Brown on Friday, April 10, 2026 at 7:30 p.m. The live theatrical show focuses on storytelling, humor, food, and science, offering a more intimate format than Brown’s previous touring productions. Brown is known for creating and hosting Good Eats, Iron Chef America, Cutthroat Kitchen, and Food Network Star. Ticket prices range from $57 to $230.

Menopause The Musical 2: Cruising Through ‘The Change’ will be presented on Thursday, April 30, 2025 at 7:30 p.m. The sequel follows the four characters from the original production as they reunite five years later on a cruise, featuring parody songs inspired by popular music from the 1970s, 1980s, and 1990s. Ticket prices range from $45 to $101.

UB40 will perform at MPAC on Saturday, September 26, 2026 at 8:00 p.m. as part of UB40: The Unstoppable Tour 2026. The tour features the official UB40 lineup, including founding members Robin Campbell, James Brown, Earl Falconer, and Norman Hassan, along with an expanded touring band. The performance will include songs from across the group’s catalog, including “Red Red Wine” and “(I Can't Help) Falling in Love With You.” Ticket prices range from $57 to $134.