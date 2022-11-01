Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

AMERICAN RIVER:A JOURNEY DOWN THE PASSAIC At NJPAC Offers A Journey Into Newark's Past And Future

American River is an exciting cinematic adventure about an ambitious 4-day kayak trip down the Passaic River.

New Jersey News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Nov. 01, 2022  
AMERICAN RIVER:A JOURNEY DOWN THE PASSAIC At NJPAC Offers A Journey Into Newark's Past And Future

Award-winning feature documentary about one of the state's most important waterways will screen at the Arts Center, followed by a community conversation with New Jersey filmmaker Scott Morris and writer Mary Bruno


The New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) will screen American River, a feature-length documentary by Chatham filmmaker Scott Morris, in its largest theater, Prudential Hall, on Friday, January 20, 2023 7:00 PM. General Admission Tickets, $5, are Available at njpac.org.

American River is an exciting cinematic adventure about an ambitious 4-day kayak trip down the Passaic River. Equal parts a scientist's memoir of growing up on the river that inspired her life's work, a history of the Garden State's growth and development, and a gorgeous travelogue that offers incredible bird's-eye panoramas of the state's stretches of pristine wilderness, the film American River was inspired by aquatic ecologist Mary Bruno's book, An American River: From Paradise to Superfund, Afloat on New Jersey's Passaic, published in 2012.

Bruno grew up on the shores of the Passaic, in the Newark suburb of North Arlington. To fully research the river's history and how it became one of the most polluted waterways in the country, she kayaked the length of the river - an 80-mile journey through seven counties and 50 municipalities - from its beginnings in a wildlife refuge, to its lowest stretches near Newark Bay, now a Superfund site still recovering from industrial disasters of the previous century.

Almost a decade after her book was published, filmmaker Morris persuaded Bruno and her guide, expert kayaker Carl Alderson, to retrace that journey on camera and see how the Passaic's fortunes had changed, thanks to the efforts of environmentalists, boating enthusiasts and community groups. Captured in exquisite detail by a fifteen-person film crew with ten 4K cameras filming from the land, the air and, often, from the bow of Bruno's kayak, the documentary charts not just their travels but how the Passaic shaped New Jersey's history.

The story of the Passaic, and Bruno's journey along it, improbably touches on real estate development, the Great Falls of Paterson, the career of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, the allure of a classic Jersey diner, the history of crew racing and the impact of community organizing.

Although the film has been presented at film festivals across the country, this screening at NJPAC is the film's first showing in Newark, where much of the film is set, as the filmmakers take a deep dive into how the city's industrial development impacted the river's critical "Lower 17" mile stretch leading to Newark Bay.

"It's very much a film about Newark, and we hope the people of the city will find it inspiring and engaging," says Morris. "We didn't want the film to be preachy and dark. We want people to fall in love with the river, so they care about protecting it."

"What's wonderful about the film is its hopeful tone," concurs S. Dillard Kirby, the film's Executive Producer, who noted that between the publication of Bruno's book and the filming of American River in 2018, the Great Falls in Paterson was designated a National Historical Park, and the cleanup of industrial waste in the "Lower 17" had begun after years of protest and litigation. Kirby also funded one of Morris' earlier films, Saving The Great Swamp: Battle to Defeat the Jetport, which is currently distributed by American Public Television.

The screening at the Arts Center will be followed by a talk-back session for the audience with Morris, Bruno and Alderson.

"NJPAC's role as an anchor cultural institution means this Arts Center is where our community comes together to talk about our history, our future and what's most important to us," says NJPAC President and CEO John Schreiber.

"We are excited to offer our community this opportunity to learn more the river that in many ways made our city what it is today - and to find how the work of their neighbors has been so instrumental in saving the river for our children and grandchildren."




RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER: THE MUSICAL Announced At MPAC This Christmas Photo
RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER: THE MUSICAL Announced At MPAC This Christmas
Sleigh what? The critically acclaimed live stage show Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical makes its debut at Mayo Performing Arts Center with two performances on Sunday, November 27 at  2pm and 6:30 pm. Tickets are $39-$69.
DARLENE LOVE: LOVE FOR THE HOLIDAYS Announced At MPAC November 26 Photo
DARLENE LOVE: LOVE FOR THE HOLIDAYS Announced At MPAC November 26
We could all use a little “Love” this holiday season!  Darlene Love performs seasonal favorites and hits when the Darlene Love: Love for the Holidays tour comes to MPAC on Saturday, November 26 at 8 pm. Tickets are $39-$69.
YES Epics & Classics Featuring Jon Anderson Announced At New Jersey Performing Ar Photo
YES Epics & Classics Featuring Jon Anderson Announced At New Jersey Performing Arts Center
Metropolitan Entertainment and New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) will present YES Epics & Classics featuring JON ANDERSON on Sunday, April 16, 2023 at 7:30PM at NJPAC
A CHRISTMAS STORY to Open This Week at Music Mountain Theatre Photo
A CHRISTMAS STORY to Open This Week at Music Mountain Theatre
Don't miss the Holiday classic, A Christmas Story, The Musical at Music Mountain Theatre from November 4th - 20th. Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 8 PM, Saturdays and Sundays at 3 PM.

More Hot Stories For You


State Theatre New Jersey Presents AILEY II Next WeekState Theatre New Jersey Presents AILEY II Next Week
November 1, 2022

The recently renovated State Theatre New Jersey presents Ailey II, the next generation of dance featuring a renowned ensemble of 12 rising stars on Thursday, November 10 at 8pm. Tickets range from $29-$49.   
WONDERFUL LIFE: THE RADIO PLAY Comes to The Theater Project This MonthWONDERFUL LIFE: THE RADIO PLAY Comes to The Theater Project This Month
November 1, 2022

A twenty-year tradition unbroken by theater closures thanks to Zoom technology, IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: The Radio Play, returns for live, in-person performance Thanksgiving weekend, November 26-27. This old favorite is popping up in a new location in Summit, NJ, at the Oakes Center Theater, 120 Morris Avenue, where The Theater Project will recreate the Lux Radio Theater circa 1947 as twelve adult actors, five kids, a musician and one extremely overworked sound technician prepare for the big radio broadcast of the story made famous in the Frank Capra film.
Bradley Gibson, Isabelle McCalla, Shuler Hensley & James Monroe Iglehart to Lead HERCULES at Paper Mill PlayhouseBradley Gibson, Isabelle McCalla, Shuler Hensley & James Monroe Iglehart to Lead HERCULES at Paper Mill Playhouse
October 31, 2022

Paper Mill Playhouse has announced initial casting for the all-new musical production of Disney’s Hercules. The production will feature Bradley Gibson as Hercules, Tony Award winner Shuler Hensley as Hades, Tony Award winner James Monroe Iglehart as Phil, and Isabelle McCalla as Meg.
Sussex County Community College Presents The Fall Play EVERYBODY By Branden Jacobs-JenkinsSussex County Community College Presents The Fall Play EVERYBODY By Branden Jacobs-Jenkins
October 31, 2022

A true a luck of the draw, the Visual and Performing Arts Department at Sussex County Community College will take its audience on a journey of a lifetime in the upcoming Fall production of “Everybody” by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins.
Painting Of Mural Celebrating Black Women Suffragists and Black Women Launches in EnglewoodPainting Of Mural Celebrating Black Women Suffragists and Black Women Launches in Englewood
October 31, 2022

The Northern New Jersey Community Foundation's (NNJCF) ArtsBergen announced the launch of the painting of 'The Black Women's Mural: Celebrating Black Suffragists and Black Women in Englewood' on the Women's Rights Information Center's building, located at 108 W. Palisade Avenue in downtown Englewood, New Jersey.&nbsp;